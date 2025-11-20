Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Not just iPhones: Google's Quick Share works with AirDrop on Macs and iPads, too
29 minutes ago
- Google recently announced that Quick Share now works with AirDrop.
- The feature supports iPad and macOS devices, in addition to the iPhone.
- The new functionality is currently only available for the Pixel 10 series.
Google dropped a big surprise on us today with the announcement that Pixel phones and iPhones can finally share files seamlessly, with Quick Share now working with AirDrop. Google has since confirmed to Android Authority that this development was entirely through its own implementation, with no assistance from Apple. While the announcement mentions Android and iPhone users, the functionality expands to Apple’s other devices as well.
On the Quick Share support page, there’s a section labeled “Send content on your Android phone.” This section has been updated with the addition of a new tab. Here, it confirms that Quick Share works with not just the iPhone, but also iPads and macOS devices. It’s worth noting that there’s now a “Receive content on an iPhone, iPad, or macOS device” section as well.
If you have a Pixel phone, this new functionality currently only works with Pixel 10 series, and you want to send a file to an iOS or macOS device, you’ll need to follow these steps:
- Ask the iPhone, iPad, or macOS user to open their AirDrop settings and select “Everyone for 10 minutes.”
- On your Pixel, open the content you want to share and tap Share > Quick Share.
- Select the iPhone, iPad, or macOS device from the list of nearby devices.
- Wait for the recipient to tap or click Accept on the Airdrop notification on their iPhone, iPad, or macOS device.
For those with an iOS device or macOS device, you’ll be able to receive files by doing the following:
- On your iPhone, iPad, or macOS device, change your AirDrop visibility to “Everyone for 10 Minutes.”
- Tap or click Accept on the AirDrop notification.
The new interoperability allows for two-way file sharing, so Apple device owners will also be able to send you content. Pixel 10 owners will have to adjust their Quick Share visibility settings to “Everyone for 10 minutes” or be in “Receive” mode. When your friend sends you a file, you’ll see a notification that tells you who’s trying to share with you.
