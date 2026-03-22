Samsung announces Galaxy S26 Quick Share AirDrop support — when's your update arriving?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Google first brought AirDrop compatibility to Quick Share last year with Pixel 10 phones, before expanding to Pixel 9 models.

Last week, Samsung teased that the S26 would also be joining that club.

Today the manufacturer confirms that AirDrop support starts arriving this week.

Well that didn’t take long! We rounded out last week with news that Samsung was getting ready to follow Google’s lead in breaking down file-transfer barriers between Android and iOS by making Quick Share cross-compatible with Apple’s AirDrop. Mobile division COO Won-Joon Choi confirmed that support was on the way, and while it sure sounded like the update could arrive soon, we didn’t yet have a precise timetable. Today Samsung starts filling in the rest of those AirDrop blanks.

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Samsung tells us that the Galaxy S26 is getting an update to deliver AirDrop support for Quick Share, starting tomorrow in South Korea. Access will expand to S26 handsets in the US sometime later in the week.

Haven’t yet upgraded to the S26 family (or aren’t planning to at all)? No problems there; Samsung also confirms that Quick Share’s AirDrop compatibility will also be implemented for older Galaxy devices “at a later date.”

Of course, that only has us all the more curious about when One UI 8.5 might start hitting stable on last year’s Galaxy hardware — let alone start arriving in beta for additional devices.

While Samsung’s still a bit tight-lipped about that precise timetable, at least the AirDrop picture is now clear for new Galaxy S26 owners. Be on the lookout for your update landing over the next few days!

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