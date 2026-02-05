Google just confirmed what Android fans have been praying to hear about AirDrop sharing

TL;DR Google has confirmed that Android’s Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability is expanding beyond the Pixel 10 series to more Android devices this year.

The company says it’s working with partners to expand the functionality across the rest of the Android ecosystem and that we should expect some exciting announcements very soon.

Google says this expansion is part of a broader push to make switching from iPhone to Android easier.

When Google shocked everyone last year by making Android’s Quick Share interoperable with Apple’s AirDrop, the feature launched out of nowhere and has been limited to the Pixel 10 series ever since. At the time, Google stopped short of saying when it would reach the broader Android ecosystem, but behind the scenes, the signs were already there.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Rather than tying AirDrop interoperability to a Pixel-only system component, Google enabled the functionality by upgrading the Quick Share Extension from a system app stub into a full APK with its own Play Store listing. That move effectively made AirDrop interoperability a Quick Share feature, not just a Pixel app feature, signaling that the implementation would not remain tied to Pixel hardware for long.

Now, we have confirmation that Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability is headed to other Android devices soon, not just older Pixel phones.

Speaking during a press briefing I attended at Google’s Taipei office during a Pixel Labs tour, Eric Kay, Vice President of Engineering for the Android platform, confirmed that AirDrop interoperability is set to expand well beyond Pixel phones this year.

“Last year, we launched AirDrop interoperability. In 2026, we’re going to be expanding it to a lot more devices,” Kay said.

“We spent a lot of time and energy to make sure that we could build something that was compatible not only with iPhone but iPads and MacBooks. Now that we’ve proven it out, we’re working with our partners to expand it into the rest of the ecosystem, and you should see some exciting announcements coming very soon,” he added.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

While Google hasn’t named specific devices or partners yet, Kay’s comments strongly suggest that Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability will no longer be a Pixel-exclusive feature for long. Instead, it’s shaping up to become a broader Android capability, one that will directly target one of Apple’s biggest lock-in advantages.

Until now, Nothing is the only company to confirm that it’s working to bring the feature to its phones. However, Qualcomm also recently hinted that it’s working to enable Pixel 10-style AirDrop support on Snapdragon-powered phones.

Beyond file sharing, Kay also said that Google is doubling down on making Android easier to switch to for people coming from iPhones.

“We’re also going to be working to make it easy for people who do decide to switch to transfer their data and make sure they’ve got everything they had from their old phone,” he added. “So there’s a lot more going on with that.”

Back in December, Google and Apple confirmed they were collaborating to make switching between Android and iOS devices more seamless. The companies are working on a new switching method that’s expected to facilitate easier switching with expanded functionality, including support for transferring additional types of data.

Follow