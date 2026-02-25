Could the Galaxy S26 be the next Android phone to support Apple’s AirDrop?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A last-minute leak suggests the Galaxy S26 series will support file sharing with Apple devices via Quick Share.

The feature is said to be “most likely” coming to older Samsung phones alongside the One UI 8.5 update.

Google had recently promised that Quick Share’s AirDrop compatibility would expand to other Android devices.

The Galaxy S26 series is launching today at 1 PM EST, and while we know practically everything about the phones, a new last-minute leak has still managed to surprise, claiming the new Galaxy S26 series could come with AirDrop compatibility.

Leaker chunvn8888 shared on X that the Galaxy S26 series could support sharing files with Apple devices through AirDrop.

This is made possible through Samsung’s Quick Share, and is said to be “most likely” coming to older Samsung devices with the One UI 8.5 update.

As the screenshot suggests, Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones can share files with iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices that support AirDrop. The Apple recipient has to set their AirDrop visibility to “Everyone.” Similarly, when receiving files via AirDrop, Quick Share must be enabled so that Apple devices can see the Galaxy S26 series phone and send files to it.

Last year, Google shocked everyone when it launched the Pixel 10 series with AirDrop compatibility via Android’s Quick Share. Support has remained restricted to the Pixel 10 series until recently, when Google announced that it is working to expand the functionality across the rest of the Android ecosystem, and that we should expect some exciting announcements very soon. The company followed up by officially expanding AirDrop support for Quick Share to the Pixel 9 series.

Note that Google/Android’s Quick Share and Samsung’s Quick Share have merged in recent years, so they’re now the same interoperable feature. However, as mentioned, AirDrop compatibility has remained exclusive to recent Pixel flagships.

Neither Samsung nor Google has mentioned or confirmed that AirDrop compatibility via Quick Share will come to the Galaxy S26 series. If this leak proves true, it would be a significant win for interoperability. Samsung’s flagships are poised to be among the most popular Android phones globally, selling many more units than Google Pixel flagships, so this would bring AirDrop compatibility to a significant portion of the Android ecosystem. Of course, Google and Samsung will need to expand the functionality to older flagships and the rest of the ecosystem for a perfect win, but for now, these baby steps will do.

