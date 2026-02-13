AirDrop support for Quick Share is starting to arrive on the Pixel 9 series

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Last year, Google brought AirDrop support to Quick Share for the Pixel 10 series.

Google said that this interoperability would eventually come to older Pixels as well.

Some Pixel 9 users are reporting that support is now available on their devices.

Google surprised Pixel owners last November by announcing it would introduce a way to perform two-way file sharing between Android and iOS devices. At the time, this interoperability between Quick Share and Apple’s AirDrop was exclusive to the Pixel 10 series. However, the tech giant promised that support would eventually roll out to older Pixel phones. It appears that rollout is now starting to happen for the Pixel 9 series.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

When Google promised that Quick Share and AirDrop interoperability would come to older Pixel phones, the company did not provide a timeline for when this would occur. Despite that, by digging through Android Canary version ZP11.251212.007, we discovered last month that Google was laying the groundwork for support in the Pixel 9 series. This suggested that Pixel 9 owners may not have to wait much longer before getting the feature.

Fast forward to today and it appears that Google may have started rolling out AirDrop support in Quick Share to the Pixel 9 series. Over on Reddit, some Pixel 9 owners claim to be able to share files between their Pixel and Apple devices. One user reports that support is available on their Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is on a stable version of Android. Another user says they updated their Pixel 9 Pro, and the feature is now available for them.

However, it doesn’t seem like Quick Share and AirDrop interoperability is available for all Pixel 9 owners yet. There are several users in the thread who say they don’t have support.

Does Quick Share work with AirDrop on your Pixel 9 phone yet? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow