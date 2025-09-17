The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro already sounds like a massive disappointment

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Earlier this summer, Android Authority revealed a potentially huge shakeup for Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series. Instead of the expected Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra lineup, we found evidence that Samsung’s 2026 Galaxy S family may consist of the Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra.

The idea that Samsung would eliminate the Galaxy S26 and replace it with the Galaxy S26 Pro was the biggest takeaway in my book, as it would open a big opportunity for Samsung. Where the base model Galaxy S has long felt overlooked and underpowered, the new “Pro” moniker led me to believe that the Galaxy S26 Pro could be the true compact flagship phone I’ve wanted from Samsung for so long.

Unfortunately, the more we learn about the Galaxy S26 Pro, the less likely it seems that will be the case. While the name change appears to be real, the upgrades I had hoped would come along with it are quickly disappearing.

Pro in name only?

When we first heard about the Galaxy S26 Pro, the possibilities seemed endless for what Samsung could change/upgrade to justify the Pro branding. Would Samsung upgrade the primary camera to a 200MP sensor? Increase the base storage to 256GB? Bump the RAM up to 16GB? Finally increase charging speeds beyond 25W? There’s a lot that Samsung could do.

However, as Galaxy S26 details have leaked over the last few days, all of that’s now starting to look like wishful thinking. Samsung tipster @UniverseIce teased some Galaxy S26 Pro specifications on September 11, and none of them sound promising.

When we first heard about the Galaxy S26 Pro, the possibilities seemed endless.

According to Ice, the Galaxy S26 Pro’s camera system won’t be the “Pro” overhaul I’ve been banking on. The primary camera is claimed to be a “new model,” though the sensor size is reportedly unchanged from the Galaxy S25, and therefore may not be a dramatic upgrade. It’s a similar deal for the ultrawide camera, which is reportedly going from a 12MP sensor on the S25 to a 50MP one on the S26 Pro, though @UniverseIce says the new camera is “useless.” Further, the telephoto camera is apparently the same one currently on the Galaxy S25, meaning the Galaxy S26 Pro will be stuck with a 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom.

And it’s not just the cameras that are raising the alarm bells. @UniverseIce also indicates that the Galaxy S26 Pro will still have a 1080p FHD display instead of a QHD one like we have on the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. And on top of all that, another report from last week claims that the Galaxy S26 Pro will be stuck with the same slow 25W wired charge speeds that plagued the base model Galaxy S for years.

Add that all together, and we’re potentially headed toward a phone with tepid camera upgrades, no display quality changes, and horrendously slow wired charging. That sure doesn’t sound like a phone deserving of the “Pro” name, but assuming these leaks are accurate, that’s what we’re getting with the Galaxy S26 Pro.

Samsung is making me worried

It is worth reminding that these are all just leaks and Samsung itself has confirmed nothing. Furthermore, with the Galaxy S26 series not expected until January, you could argue that we’re still fairly early on in the S26 rumor mill, and a lot can change between now and then.

That said, these leaks are coming from pretty reliable sources. Additionally, this is about the time in the leak cycle when smartphone specs begin to firm up. In other words, these aren’t leaks we can simply brush off and ignore. With about four months to go before the Galaxy S26 Pro’s arrival, we have to assume that there’s at least some truth to what’s being reported.

Because of that, I can’t help but feel hesitant about the type of phone the S26 Pro is shaping up to be. If Samsung doesn’t radically upgrade the cameras, display, or charging as these rumors suggest, how can Samsung rightly justify the major branding shift from Galaxy S25 to Galaxy S26 Pro? The battery should get a minor increase, but if that and a new chipset are the most impactful changes, that’s hardly the “Pro” upgrade we should be getting.

There was always the possibility that the S26 Pro would be nothing more than a substance-less marketing change, and as much as I didn’t want to believe it, it’s becoming evident that’s the result we’re more likely to get.

I can't help but feel hesitant about the type of phone the Galaxy S26 Pro is shaping up to be.

I’m sure the Galaxy S26 Pro will still be a good phone, just like we said about its predecessor in our Galaxy S25 review. However, I was really hoping 2026 would be the year that Samsung made a truly great small Galaxy S handset. A small Galaxy S with flagship-grade zooming capabilities, a no-compromise display, fast charging, and more.

I hope Samsung proves me wrong and releases an overwhelmingly impressive smartphone with the Galaxy S26 Pro, but I’m no longer holding my breath for that to happen.

