Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge leak hints at a welcome battery change

TL;DR The battery capacities for the Galaxy S26 Pro and the S26 Edge.

Both phones get a slight upgrade over the current Galaxy S25 and S25 Edge models.

The leak skips out on details about the charging speeds, leaving us wondering if there might be an upgrade on that front.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to be a significant milestone in Samsung’s smartphone journey. We recently learned about the tech giant’s plans to reform its flagship lineup, replacing the base and the Plus models collectively with a single Galaxy S26 Pro. Besides the Pro, the lineup will include the Galaxy S26 Edge and the S26 Ultra.

While much about the Galaxy S26 Ultra has already been leaked or rumored, information about the other two models is starting to flow in too. Earlier today, Dutch website Galaxy Club revealed the likely battery capacities for the Pro and the Edge models in the series.

Based on this leak, the Galaxy S26 Pro will feature a battery rated for 4,175mAh, which will be advertised as 4,300mAh. If true, this would be a slight upgrade over the 4,000mAh battery seen earlier on the standard Galaxy S25, which the S26 Pro is expected to share its dimensions with.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Edge could reportedly gain a bigger battery as well. Compared to the 3,900mAh battery on the first-generation Edge, the S26 Edge is speculated to have a 4,078mAh pack, which will be sold as 4,200mAh. The report, however, does not reveal the charging speeds of the two models.

In contrast, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain the same 5,000mAh battery, though with 60W fast charging capabilities. While Samsung is still shying away from following Chinese smartphone brands and fully embracing silicon-carbon (Si-C) batteries, which allow for significantly more capacity, it is making two key changes to the cells’ packaging. These changes will allow batteries to take up slightly less space — or conversely, have more capacity for the size of existing batteries — and lower heat generation while charging.

Meanwhile, another reliable leaker recently indicated that at least one of the devices, i.e., the Galaxy S26 Edge, could utilize a “new battery material technology,” although it doesn’t quite confirm the use of Si-C.

In addition to these upgrades, we can expect all these devices to support Qi2 wireless charging standards. However, the possibility of magnets inside the body for MagSafe-style accessories is still low.

