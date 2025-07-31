If Samsung gets it right, the Galaxy S26 Pro could be a game-changer for small phone fans

Yesterday, Android Authority published an exclusive report detailing what Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup could look like next year. And based on what we know, Samsung could be releasing one of the biggest Galaxy S shakeups we’ve ever seen.

Traditionally, we expect Samsung to release three phones: a base model, a Plus variant, and its flagship Ultra — as you see with the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, with the Galaxy S26 series, we may instead get the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but what stands out to me the most is the Galaxy S26 Pro. If this is the phone we think it is, it could fill a missing gap that has long existed in Samsung’s smartphone portfolio. And if executed correctly, it could be everything I’ve wanted out of a Samsung phone for the last several years.

The missing puzzle piece in the Galaxy S lineup

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Ever since 2020, Samsung has maintained a trio lineup for its Galaxy S family each year. The Galaxy S Ultra is the top-of-the-line flagship, the Galaxy S Plus has a similarly big screen with some pared-back specs, and the base Galaxy S is essentially the same phone as the Plus, just with a smaller screen and battery.

This lineup has worked fine over the years, but there’s always been one core issue. If you want Samsung’s best cameras, nicest display, and the most amount of RAM and storage, you have to splurge for the Ultra. That’s fine if you like big smartphones, but if you prefer something more compact, you have no choice but to compromise.

In a world where Google and Apple offer its flagships in two distinct sizes, Samsung’s method doesn’t work. If you want the highest-end Pixel from Google, you have a choice between the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Both phones have the same cameras, display tech, RAM, and storage. The XL has a larger battery and, most importantly, a bigger screen, but that’s ultimately it. It’s the same deal with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. If you want the flagship iPhone, you can get it in whichever size you prefer: compact or gargantuan.

Not everyone who wants a small phone wants to sacrifice their camera, performance, etc.

Samsung has never offered such a choice, and it’s an omission that becomes more noticeable and annoying with each passing year. Not everyone wants a giant phone, but not everyone who wants a small phone wants to sacrifice their camera, performance, etc.

If the Galaxy S26 Pro is real, it would finally add that choice to Samsung’s Galaxy S family. If you don’t mind a big phone and want Samsung at its best, get the Galaxy S26 Ultra. But if you prefer your flagship in a smaller size, you’ve got the Galaxy S26 Pro. Everyone wins.

The Galaxy S26 Pro could be everything we’ve waited for

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

As someone who’s been waiting for such a choice, the prospect of the Galaxy S26 Pro is immensely exciting. Although we don’t yet know what this all means in terms of camera sensors, battery capacity, charging speeds, etc., the addition of the “Pro” name suggests those specs will be much better than what we’ve seen previously with other base model Galaxy S handsets.

Let’s assume the Galaxy S26 Pro retains the same size as the Galaxy S25, with a display of around 6.2 or 6.3 inches. Now, pair that with a totally revamped camera system — possibly with a 200MP primary camera sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a much-improved telephoto camera (maybe even two of them, like we see on the Ultra). The base storage could be bumped up from 128GB to 256GB, the RAM may increase to 16GB, and we could even see Corning’s Gorilla Armor 2 glass with its excellent anti-reflective coating.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung will obviously have to make some cuts compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra other than the displays size — namely battery capacity and charge speeds – but the fact remains that we should be looking at a vastly upgraded smartphone in the Galaxy S26 Pro compared to the Galaxy S25, S24, and any other base Galaxy S that’s come before it.

That all said, there are some concerns that jump to mind. If Samsung is staying true to the Pro name and making the necessary upgrades to match the new moniker, we’re almost certainly looking at a price increase. But how much are we talking? $100? $200? Maybe even more?

Furthermore, if that’s true and there is no cheaper Galaxy S26 below the Pro, how will people take to the entry point into the Galaxy S family becoming so much more expensive? Will the Galaxy S26 FE take that spot? It’s also worth considering that the “Pro” name may be nothing more than a marketing tactic. If that’s the case, the Galaxy S26 Pro could just be more of the same.

However, if Samsung does right by the new Pro label, even if that means a considerable price hike, it’s important to understand just how big of a deal the Galaxy S26 Pro would truly be.

A compact Samsung phone that can finally go toe-to-toe with the Pixel Pros and iPhone Pros of the world. A Samsung phone that provides an Ultra experience in a phone you can use one-handed. If that is indeed what we get from the Galaxy S26 Pro, sign me up right now.

