Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus battery capacity gets outed, and it's not great news

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus’ TUV certification has been spotted, revealing key battery and charging specifications.

The rated battery capacity for the upcoming midsize flagship matches that of its predecessor, and Samsung is still using a lithium-ion battery.

The wired charging speed is unchanged, too, with the Galaxy S26 Plus certified to support 45W over a cable.

A new year means new Samsung Galaxy phones aren’t far away, and the upcoming Galaxy S26 series is rumored to launch as soon as next month. As we get closer to the expected launch window for the Samsung Galaxy S26 models, regulatory and third-party certifications clarify specifications about the devices ahead of their official unveiling. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus has been spotted by The Tech Outlook on the TUV database. The certification reveals the exact battery capacity and charging speed for the upcoming midsize Galaxy phone.

The unnamed Samsung phone spotted on the TUV certification database is identified with the model number SM-S947B/DS, which previous leaks revealed is the model number of the Galaxy S26 Plus. The certification lists Samsung using a lithium-ion battery for the Galaxy S26 Plus with a rated capacity of 4,755 mAh. This is the exact same rated capacity as the current Galaxy S25 Plus, so Samsung will likely market the Galaxy S26 Plus battery capacity as the same 4,900mAh figure as its predecessor.

Additionally, the TUV certification reveals the Galaxy S26 Plus should support the same wired charging speeds as the Galaxy S25 Plus. The certification claims new model will charge at 45W speeds over a cable.

Notably, the certification does not specify how fast the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus will charge wirelessly. Rumors suggest Samsung could fully support magnetic Qi2 charging with the Galaxy S26 series. An unreleased Samsung Magnet Wireless Battery Pack appearing on the Wireless Power Consortium database in December 2025 is another good sign that the Galaxy S26 lineup will add internal magnets. This is currently unconfirmed, though, and it’s unclear whether the Galaxy S26 Plus would support Qi2 15W or Qi2 25W charging speeds.

Two other Samsung phones appeared in TUV certifications: the Samsung A37 5G and the Samsung A57 5G. The former has a rated battery capacity of 4,905 mAh and support for 45W wired charging speeds, per the certification. Meanwhile, the latter model also supports 45W wired charging, but the rated battery capacity hasn’t been revealed yet.

The TUV certification for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus suggests that the new model won’t receive any upgrades on the battery capacity and wired charging fronts. There’s still hope that the Galaxy S26 Plus could get a wireless charging upgrade with Qi2 magnets. Leaks continue to point to a February 25 launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, so you may not have to wait much longer for all the details.

