Qi2 charging for the Galaxy S26? This official Samsung battery pack may be good news

TL;DR A Qi2 accessory from Samsung has leaked.

The “Magnet Wireless Battery Pack” was found on a certification page in the Wireless Power Consortium’s database.

The product may further hint at Qi2 support on the Galaxy S26.

It was rumored that Samsung would adopt Qi2 for the Galaxy S25 series. However, that didn’t happen. Instead of putting Qi2 into its phones, Samsung ended up making Qi2 cases for the line. While the Galaxy S25 missed out on Qi2 support, rumors suggest the Galaxy S26 may be the series that finally gets the feature. A recently leaked accessory seems to back this possibility.

Spotted by 9to5Google, a Qi2 accessory from Samsung was found on a certification page in the Wireless Power Consortium’s database. According to that listing, this device is called the “Magnet Wireless Battery Pack.” This battery pack has Qi 2.1.0 support and a 15W output.

The device features a rectangular design with a magnetic ring near the top. You’ll also notice the area surrounding the top half of the ring is carved out. This may have been a move out of necessity.

A few months ago, we got a glimpse at what the Galaxy S26 series could look like through some leaked dummy units. On those dummies is a circular ring, which appears to be an indication of a charging coil used for Qi2 wireless charging. Considering how close the ring sits next to the camera module, the carve out on this battery pack would seem necessary to have it sit flush on the device.

