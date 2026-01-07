Search results for

The Galaxy S26 launch date is all but official at this point

It certainly seems like the Galaxy S26 series is launching later than expected.
1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra CAD render 2
Android Headlines
TL;DR
  • Trusted leaker Evan Blass has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 phones will launch on February 25.
  • This corroborates recent leaks and rumors about the launch date.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S26 series in Q1 2026, but recent leaks point to a later launch date than previous phones. Now, a veteran leaker has all but guaranteed the launch date.

Leaker Evan Blass noted on Twitter that the Galaxy S26 phones will launch on February 25. This corroborates recent reports and leaks regarding the reveal date. Check out the screenshot of the tweet below.

Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date Evan Blass Twitter
Twitter/Evan Blass

A February 25 launch date would be later than previous Galaxy S flagships. By contrast, the Galaxy S25 series was unveiled on January 22, 2025, while the Galaxy S24 range was launched on January 17, 2024. It’s believed that the delayed launch might be partly due to Samsung’s decision to replace the S26 Edge with the S26 Plus.

In any event, there’s no shortage of leaked Galaxy S26 series specs at this point. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will apparently arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, 60W wired charging, and a slightly upgraded rear camera setup compared to the S25 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus could launch with Snapdragon or Exynos chips (depending on the market). The standard S26 might have a 4,300mAh battery, while the Plus model is tipped to retain a 4,900mAh battery. Unfortunately, the base S26 and S26 Plus might not get significant camera hardware upgrades.

News
SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy S26
