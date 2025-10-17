Galaxy S26 Edge out, S26 Plus in: Listing suggests Samsung lineup reversal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus has appeared in a listing on the IMEI database.

According to the listing, the phone carries the model number SM-S947B.

A rumor claims the Galaxy S26 series will launch in March 2026.

Rumors and leaks have been swirling around the Galaxy S26 series. Some of the most interesting of which regard the Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Edge. At first, we heard that Samsung may replace the Plus with the Edge. Now the pendulum is swinging the other way, as we’re now hearing that the Plus may be safe and the Edge may be out. Lending further credence to the Plus making its return, the model has been spotted on a database.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Spotted by SmartPrix, the Galaxy S26 Plus has appeared in a listing on the GSMA IMEI database. The phone is listed with the model number SM-S947. If you have been keeping track, you may notice that this is the same model number that was previously associated with the Galaxy S26 Edge. This listing is now our latest evidence that the Plus will make a comeback.

We expect the Galaxy S26 series to launch around the beginning of the year, like always. However, a new report suggests the launch could happen a little later than anticipated.

Normally, Samsung holds its Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S series in January or February. But according to a report from Techmaniacs, the tech giant will launch its next flagship phones in March. The outlet claims that Samsung has had trouble with the development and design, forcing the company to delay the launch.

We can’t speak to the veracity of this report. So take this launch date rumor with a grain of salt.

Follow