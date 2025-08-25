The Galaxy S26 Ultra could cut corners in the best way possible

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will purportedly feature more rounded corners compared to the S25 Ultra.

This should make for a more comfortable grip that doesn’t dig into your palm.

It also comes after the S25 Ultra first softened these corners earlier this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers more rounded corners compared to previous Ultra phones. This doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it certainly makes for a more ergonomic design. Now, it looks like the Galaxy S26 Ultra could up the ante.

Twitter tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have more rounded corners than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Check out the user’s tweet below.

The four corners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s body have become rounder. — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) August 24, 2025

This is welcome news if true, as it should make for a more comfortable grip. In fact, colleague Aamir Siddiqui said he got rid of his S24 Ultra because it dug into his palm and became uncomfortable to hold. Furthermore, some Galaxy S24 Ultra owners previously complained that their phones ripped a hole in their pants pockets. So a more rounded design should go a long way to fully addressing these problems, especially if you thought the S25 Ultra didn’t go far enough.

This isn’t the only Galaxy S26 Ultra leak in the last few weeks. More recently, it emerged that Samsung could use so-called Flex Magic Pixel tech on the S26 Ultra screen, which would dynamically reduce the screen’s viewing angles when viewing sensitive apps. 2026’s Ultra phone could also offer a much wider f/1.4 aperture for its main camera, enabling better light-gathering capabilities on paper.

