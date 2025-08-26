Galaxy S26 Ultra rumor hints at the return of a nostalgic design choice from 2021

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to get some major camera improvements.

Those improvements could lead to Samsung bringing back the camera island.

The design of the bump may be similar to the one we saw on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

For a few years now, Samsung has relied on nearly identical design language for its flagship Ultra phones. In fact, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra look so similar that you could easily confuse one for the other. But Samsung could shake things up next year for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it may be out of necessity.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

A rumor from the Korean outlet Newsis claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could introduce a different, but familiar design. This design may bring back the camera island that we haven’t seen since the Galaxy S21 Ultra. If true, that would mean that the waterdrop design will be gone next year.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It appears that this change may not be merely for cosmetic reasons, either. The report suggests that Samsung could introduce some major upgrades to the main and telephoto cameras. This may result in larger camera sensors that will require more space, which is what a camera bump would allow.

A camera island may not be the only way the Galaxy S26 Ultra will look different from its predecessors. It was also recently claimed that the next Ultra will have a rounder body for a more comfortable grip. There are also leaks hinting at “Flex Magic Pixel” technology that would make it more difficult for other people to see your screen.

Follow