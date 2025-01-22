Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: This is the one I'd get

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is here, taking its place alongside the iPhone 16 as the default choice for many smartphone buyers. The cheaper flagships are a great starting point for anyone looking for a taste of each ecosystem’s crème de la crème, but which one should you actually buy? The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, iPhone 16, or iPhone 16 Plus?

It will be a while before our Galaxy S25 testing is finalized, but based on what we know so far, I’ve already made my decision.

Samsung pushes ahead

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy S25

The Apple iPhone 16 lineup is certainly impressive, but when it comes to the base model and the iPhone 16 Plus, Apple has clearly cut some corners. Both are still rocking a 60Hz screen, which is woefully behind the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus’ 120Hz adaptive refresh rate AMOLED panel. You might not notice the difference unless you have them side-by-side, but once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

That may not be a dealbreaker on its own, but it’s only a small part of a wider trend when comparing the phones. Sure, the iPhone 16’s 3nm A18 Bionic processor is impressive, but it’s worse than the A18 Bionic Pro in the Pro models. Samsung didn’t pull that kind of stunt with the cheaper Galaxy S25s, which have the same overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite as the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Granted, for most users, I can’t imagine a scenario where you’ll need all that power. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a clear winner when it comes to graphics, but both will perform just fine for everyday tasks. It’s just interesting to note that we’re no longer in the days when Apple processors dominate the mobile scene. That said, be aware that the Snapdragon 8 Elite is prone to overheating in stress tests, and that’s from our testing on non-overclocked models.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Software is another area in which Apple has lost its edge. The basics of iOS are still great, but when it comes to cutting-edge AI, most Apple Intelligence features are either unavailable or perform worse than their Android counterparts. For the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has adopted Gemini as the default assistant, and it runs circles around anything Apple has put out at this point.

I’m glad that Apple finally decided to allow users to customize the look and feel of their devices in recent years, but Samsung is still the king of customization. Even in the Android world, One UI and Samsung Good Lock are some of the best customization tools around. Even without them, the Android ecosystem has tons of great widgets to make the device yours.

Speaking of look and feel, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 are strangely similar in design. Both have fully embraced the glass-sandwich design that’s now ubiquitous in the smartphone world. Personally, I don’t like this approach and would highly recommend using a case if you want to keep your phone safe.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Cameras have traditionally been another strong point for iPhones, but again, the Galaxy S25 has taken the lead. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has all the bells and whistles (like the Galaxy S25 Ultra), but the base models only have two basic camera lenses. The Galaxy S25 has an additional ultrawide sensor to add more versatility to your shots.

I’ll admit that Apple still does video extremely well, but Samsung is making huge gains. This year, all Galaxy S25 models will be able to record in LOG, which is great news for content creators and amateur editors. If that’s not you, suffice it to say that Samsung isn’t resting on its laurels when it comes to video performance. Look forward to more tests here in the coming weeks.

The cheaper iPhone 16 models cuts too many corners when compared to their Pro siblings.

In terms of size, the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 are roughly the same size, as are the Galaxy S25 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus. However, the Galaxy S25 Plus adds far more than its Apple counterpart. In addition to the larger screen, you’re getting a much larger battery, more base storage, much faster charging, and ultra wideband support.

That said, the cheapest Galaxy S25 Plus model is $100 more than the cheapest iPhone 16 Plus. Personally, I think the smaller Galaxy S25 is a better deal, but if you’re looking for a bigger phone, you’ll have to factor in the price.

Which would you buy: Apple iPhone 16 or Samsung Galaxy S25? 13 votes Apple iPhone 16 8 % Apple iPhone 16 Plus 15 % Samsung Galaxy S25 31 % Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 46 %

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: One clear choice

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S25: Starts at $799.99

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Starts at $999.99 Apple iPhone 16: Starts at $799

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: Starts at $899

Considering they’re both the same price, it’s a pretty clear choice to me which one is the better entry-level flagship. Apple reserved most of its best features for more expensive Pro devices, leaving the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus in the dust. By comparison, you’re getting much more for your money with the Samsung Galaxy S25. There’s a big price gap between the S25 and the S25 Plus though, so I wouldn’t recommend the larger model unless you want a big screen and can afford the extra expense.

Granted, the resale value of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will probably be better in the long run, but all of these phones are built to go the distance. You should be able to get five years or more out of them, with Samsung promising seven years of updates. Apple promises slightly less at five years of updates, but in reality, you’ll probably want to replace your phone at that point anyway.

But here’s the thing: None of this will matter for most people. Unless you’re willing to switch from iPhone to Android or Android to iPhone, odds are you’ll stick with the same OS you’re already using. Even then, I still wouldn’t recommend the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus over the Pro model. The same can’t be said for the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, which doesn’t intentionally pull features from its most affordable hardware.

Which phone should you buy? You should buy the Galaxy S25 if you want maximum performance.

If you're heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 16 lineup will be easier to adjust to.

When it comes to AI features, the Galaxy S25 series is well ahead of anything Apple can muster.

If you plan on reselling the device soon, you should buy the iPhone 16.

For the fastest charging speeds, you'll want to buy the Galaxy S25 Plus.

