Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 AI teaser channels major Jarvis energy

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 teaser shows an improved Galaxy AI experience, likely tied to the next-generation Bixby.

The short clip shows a woman seamlessly interacting with the digital assistant, asking it to perform functions across multiple apps.

These capabilities are expected to arrive with the stable One UI 7 update but could be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series at the start.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 teasers are in high gear right now, with its January 22 Unpacked event approaching fast. Yesterday, the company unveiled upcoming Galaxy AI enhancements for its Sketch-to-Image tool. It also released a short teaser showcasing a seamless, conversational Galaxy AI experience set to debut on the next-generation flagships.

The video shows a woman interacting seamlessly with Galaxy AI, asking it to find a pet-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating, sharing the details with a friend, and adding the information to her calendar — all in one flow. This suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will enable Galaxy AI to work across multiple apps on the user’s behalf.

This functionality is likely tied to the next-generation Bixby, which Samsung launched with advanced AI capabilities in China last year. With the Galaxy S25 series, the upgraded Bixby is expected to roll out globally as part of the One UI 7 experience, potentially also making it accessible on older Galaxy flagships.

As highlighted in Samsung’s latest teaser, the revamped Bixby aims to deliver a more natural and intuitive user experience. It is designed to retrieve information from apps like Calendar or Samsung Internet, understand on-screen context, and seamlessly integrate with apps for tasks such as getting directions or managing schedules.

