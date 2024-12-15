Galaxy S25 series could mark the global rollout of a China-exclusive Samsung feature

Roland Quandt

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly bringing its LLM-powered Bixby to global audiences with the Galaxy S25 series.

The updated Bixby will feature natural interactions, contextual understanding, and app integration powered by Samsung’s proprietary large language model.

It will be part of the stable One UI 7 update, possibly extending its reach to older Samsung flagships.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series launch was all about Galaxy AI, with its longtime digital assistant, Bixby, taking a back seat. However, it looks like Samsung isn’t ready to give up on Bixby just yet. In July, the company teased that it’s equipping Bixby with next-generation AI smarts by utilizing its proprietary large language model (LLM). It then quietly launched the new and improved Bixby in China with the W25 and W25 Flip foldable phones. Now, it seems Samsung is planning a global rollout for the more powerful Bixby with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.

According to ET News, the LLM-backed Bixby will finally step outside of China when Samsung debuts the Galaxy S25 series in January. The reworked assistant was originally expected to appear on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, but that reportedly did not happen due to scheduling issues at Samsung’s end.

The new Bixby expected to be coming to the Galaxy S25 series will be powered by an LLM like ChatGPT or Google Gemini. This should allow users to interact with the digital assistant more naturally. It is also expected to be able to retrieve information from different apps like Calendar or Samsung Internet, understand on-screen context, connect with apps for things like directions to a place, and more.

The next-generation Bixby will reportedly be a part of the stable One UI 7 release, which will happen alongside the Galaxy S25 launch. Older Samsung flagship devices may also gain access to the updated Bixby once they receive the One UI 7 update.

You might like

Comments