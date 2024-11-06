Samsung quietly launches next-generation Bixby in this one market

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s upgraded Bixby assistant has debuted on the China-only W25 and W25 Flip phones.

The new chatbot can process more complex instructions, generate content for documents, understand on-screen context, and more.

The upgraded Bixby is limited to China for now.

Samsung revealed a supercharged Bixby assistant back in July, confirming that it would be powered by the company’s in-house large language model. Now, Samsung has announced the W25 and W25 Flip foldable phones in China, and both offer an upgraded Bixby experience.

Samsung’s W25 product page confirms (h/t: SamMobile) that the foldable phone comes with the next-generation Bixby assistant. The product page notes that this upgraded Bixby can better understand user intentions, process complex instructions in a command, and integrate both text and video in responses. The improved chatbot can also generate content in documents (e.g., PowerPoint slides and Word documents) and translate webpages.

The Samsung W25 Flip product page also reveals a few more features, such as the ability to understand on-screen context (e.g. telling Bixby to “navigate here” when viewing a destination) and support for continuous conversations.

The bad news is that this upgraded Bixby experience is seemingly restricted to China for now. After all, the W25 and W25 Flip are China-exclusive models that are effectively tweaked versions of the Z Fold Special Edition and Z Flip 6, respectively. But we hope users in other markets don’t have to wait long for a rollout.

