Samsung builds Galaxy S25 launch hype with news of Sketch to Image creative upgrades

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Sketch to Image tool is getting a creative Galaxy AI upgrade.

Previously, images were generated only from drawings, but you can now add a combination of text or voice prompts.

Samsung says this update is just a preview of the creative features being revealed at Galaxy Unpacked on January 22.

It’s Samsung’s time of year to shine, and the brand is taking full advantage of the spotlight. Ahead of the expected Galaxy S25 unveiling at the Unpacked event next week, an update to the Sketch to Image tool in Drawing Assist is giving you new ways to bring your creations to life. Galaxy AI will now let you combine sketching with typed or spoken instructions to generate the image you were visualizing.

A Samsung press release on Tuesday explains how the new multimodal functionality works. You can sketch a rough idea, then type or say what you want to add. For example, draw a cat, then type “spacesuit” or say it aloud, and Galaxy AI will handle the rest. It’s a straightforward way to explore ideas, like visualizing a dream home by sketching the facade and describing settings like “by the beach” or “in the mountains.”

Sketch to Image was already available on more recent Galaxy devices, but it only generated images based on your drawings with the S Pen or your finger. The release of One UI 7 introduced more options like 3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolor, and this latest update gives you even more scope to get creative.

Samsung has emphasized that this Galaxy AI feature is just a preview of what’s to come, with more details about the manufacturer’s plans for AI and creativity tools expected at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments