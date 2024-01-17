Best daily deals

Samsung matches Google, guarantees 7 years of Android updates for Galaxy S24 series

You can expect updates till Android 21!
  • Samsung has promised seven years of Android and security updates for the Galaxy S24 series.
  • The extended update policy only applies to the new flagships as of now.
  • Samsung hasn’t confirmed if all Galaxy flagships will get the same treatment in the future.

Samsung has good news for Galaxy S24 series buyers. All three phones in the lineup now come with a promise of seven years of Android and security updates, matching Google’s update policy for the Pixel 8 series.

Until Google’s latest flagships came along last October, Samsung was the leader in smartphone software updates with four years of Android and five years of security updates for all recent flagships as well as select mid-range phones. The four-year update policy still applies to older Samsung devices like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and others. Unfortunately, Samsung is not extending its new seven-year update pledge to older phones just yet.

How long do you plan on holding on to your new Galaxy S24?

That means if you want a Samsung flagship with the longest software updates, you’ll have to choose between the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra. All of these will get updates right up until Android 21, which is a heck of a lot of updates. Samsung’s new policy is actually better than Apple’s unofficial update promise for iPhones. Not only will it ensure you hold on to your Galaxy S24 for longer, but it could also bring you better value for the phones when and if you plan to sell or exchange them after a few years.

As for future Galaxy phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6, it’s unclear if Samsung will put them on the same seven-Android-update plan or if this advantage will be reserved for the S series flagships.

