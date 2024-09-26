Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Are you looking to get yourself a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE? With eSIM and dual-SIM configurations getting a bit confusing over the past few years, we can understand why you may wonder how this handset deals with connectivity. Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE support eSIM and dual-SIM? Let’s tell you all you need to know about the topic.

Note: We’re referring to the US model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in this article.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have eSIM? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has eSIM support. Additionally, it comes with a physical nano-SIM card slot. This gives you the freedom to choose which type of SIM technology to use.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have dual-SIM?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE does have dual-SIM functionality, but there is something to keep in mind. One of your SIMs will have to be an eSIM, while the other line needs to be connected through a physical nano-SIM card.

How to activate eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE If you’re looking to activate an eSIM profile on your Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, thankfully, the process is rather simple. Those who bought their devices from a carrier will have an even easier time, as there is a high chance they will set it up for you, or the IMEI is already registered.

That said, you’ll have to go a bit more hands-on if you buy the device unlocked. Depending on your carrier, you may have to reach out to your carrier to get the line activated on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Customer support will either get your device info and push the eSIM to your phone, or it will provide you with a QR code you can use to set the device up yourself.

How to activate an eSIM profile on a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Connections option. Tap on the SIM manager. Select Add eSIM. Hit Scan QR code, and scan the QR code provided by the cellphone service provider. You can also opt to Transfer SIM from another device or Search for eSIMs.

FAQs

How many eSIM profiles can I store in the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE? According to Samsung, you can store up to 20 eSIM profiles on its devices. This number may be reduced depending on eSIM storage capacity and eSIM size. That said, only one can be active at any given moment.

Will my eSIM be deleted if I factory reset my Samsung Galaxy S24 FE? On Samsung phones, eSIM profiles are not deleted when you factory reset the device. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have a microSD card slot? No, there is no microSD card slot on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. If this is an important feature for you, here’s our list of the best smartphones with expandable storage.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have 5G? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has support for 5G networks.

