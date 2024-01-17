Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 series support eSIM and dual-SIM?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

If you’re looking to get a Samsung Galaxy S24 series handset, you may be wondering how these devices will implement SIM technology. Things have gotten a bit confusing, as many devices support only one SIM, while others have dual-SIM capabilities. On the other hand, the latest iPhones no longer support physical SIM cards, relying on eSIM alone. What about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series — does it support eSIM and dual-SIM?

QUICK ANSWER All Samsung Galaxy S24 variants support a Nano SIM card and an eSIM. They also support dual-SIM functionality, but you will have to use one physical SIM card and one eSIM.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 series have eSIM?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series represents the best the Korean manufacturer has to offer to the world. The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra all come with great specs and cutting-edge technology. Of course, this includes eSIM support, which has become a standard in modern smartphone tech.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets also come with a single Nano SIM card slot.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 series have dual-SIM? All three versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series support dual-SIM functionality. That said, these won’t have two physical SIM card slots. You will need to use one physical Nano SIM card for one line and the eSIM for the other.

FAQs

Will an unlocked Galaxy S24 work on Verizon? Yes. Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 devices will work on Verizon.

Does the Galaxy S24 series have an SD card slot? Sadly, none of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones have an SD card slot. The only available slot is for the SIM card. Here’s a list of the best phones with expandable storage, if said feature is essential to you.

Is the Galaxy S24 series 5G? The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra all support 5G. More specifically, they support both mmWave and Sub6 5G standards.

Can I have more than one eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S24? Yes. In fact, Samsung claims you can store up to 20 eSIM profiles on its devices. This number may be reduced depending on eSIM storage capacity and eSIM size. The trick here is that only one eSIM profile can be active at a time. The others would just be dormant.

