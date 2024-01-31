How to activate an eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series

If you just acquired a Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphone, the first thing you’ll want to do is move your service line to it. You’ve come to the right place if you want to learn how to activate an eSIM on Samsung’s latest flagships.

QUICK ANSWER To activate an eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S24, go to Settings > Connections > SIM card manager > Add mobile plan. The device will find a pre-assigned plan. If one isn't available, select Add using QR code and scan the QR code provided by your carrier. Also, Samsung recommends that you update your device to the latest software version first. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to activate an eSIM on the Galaxy S24 series

How to convert your SIM to eSIM on the Galaxy S24 series

How to activate an eSIM on the Galaxy S24 series

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

All Samsung Galaxy S24 variants support eSIM technology. These include the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you’re using an eSIM with one of these devices, Samsung recommends updating them to the latest software version. To do this, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

After this, follow these steps to activate an eSIM on the Galaxy S24 series: Launch the Settings app. Go into Connections. Select SIM manager. Tap on Add eSIM.

If there is a pre-assigned plan on the phone, the system will find it. Follow the on-screen steps to finish the process. Otherwise, you can select Scan QR code, then scan the QR code provided by your carrier.

How to convert your SIM to eSIM on the Galaxy S24 series Are you looking to step into the modern world of eSIM technology? You may be able to convert your physical SIM card into an eSIM profile. Just keep in mind not all carriers support this feature. If yours does, follow these steps: Launch the Settings app. Go into Connections. Tap on SIM manager. Select the SIM card you want to convert into an eSIM. Hit Convert to eSIM. Tap on Add.

Your physical SIM should stop working, and the phone will use the eSIM.

FAQs

How will I know my eSIM is activated? The phone will let you know if the eSIM is activated if you go to Settings > Connections > SIM manager. You can also remove the physical SIM card and try to make a call. If a call goes through, it means the eSIM is activated.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 a dual-SIM device? All versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 support dual-SIM functionality. The only trick is that one of the lines has to be a physical SIM and the other an eSIM.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 eSIM only? The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with eSIM functionality, as well as a physical Nano SIM card slot.

Can I have eSIM and physical SIM at the same time on the Galaxy S24? You can use both an eSIM and a physical SIM card at the same time on the Galaxy S24. These have to be separate lines, and a common requirement is that they are from different carriers.

