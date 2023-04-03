Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S23 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out updates to the entire series, but this may vary per variant and carrier.

All three Galaxy S23 series phones launched with Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5.1 skin on top. Samsung will offer four major Android OS updates to the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. The company also guarantees five years of security updates for all devices. Current stable version : Android 13

: Android 13 When will the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra get Android 14? December 2023 (Estimated)

Latest Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra update April 3, 2023: The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is getting the April security patch alongside a substantial camera upgrade. It features firmware version S91xNKSU1AWC8. The update is currently rolling out in South Korea, but other parts of the world should get the update soon.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

Previous Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra updates March 9, 2023: The Samsung Galaxy S23 series got the March security patch, according to GalaxyClub. The update weighed approximately 350MB and rolled out with firmware version S91xBXXS1AWBM. It didn’t bring any new features or changes, except for the March security update.

