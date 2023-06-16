The Galaxy S23's huge, camera-focused June update is rolling out now

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is pushing out a huge update to Galaxy S23 series devices.

The update is 2.2GB in size and purportedly offers several camera improvements.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones were tipped to receive a major update this month, improving the overall camera experience. Now, it looks like this update has finally arrived.

SamMobile spotted the Galaxy S23 family’s June update rolling out, bearing firmware version number S91xBXXU2AWF1. This is a hefty update, weighing in at 2.2GB.

There’s no official notice or changelog regarding specific improvements, although it’s believed that the S23 Ultra now has a 2x portrait option. The outlet also suggests the update should fix halos around objects/subjects in some HDR shots.

This update is apparently rolling out to South East Asia right now, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Did you receive the June update on your Galaxy S23 series phone? Have you noticed specific camera improvements as a result? Let us know in the comments section!

