Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets massive camera update

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out a significant camera update to the Galaxy S23 series.

The update brings several key improvements, including faster autofocus.

It’s only available in Samsung’s home country but should land in other countries by April.

Samsung is now rolling out the hotly anticipated camera update to the Galaxy S23 series. According to a post on Samsung’s community forum (h/t SamMobile), the company is improving several photography features and adding new functions to the Gallery app on the S23 series of phones.

The camera improvements are rolling out as a second March update. It comes with firmware version S91xNKSU1AWC8, which weighs around 922.88MB.

One of the key updates comes in the form of improvements to the autofocus speed and accuracy. You can now click photos with your Galaxy S23 even when the focus is not set. While this makes shooting faster, it might result in slightly blurry images. Samsung says users can tweak Camera Assistant settings to shoot after completing focus as usual.

Improvements are also headed to image stabilization and the sharpness of the ultrawide camera in low-light settings. Some bugs and other issues while shooting images have also been resolved.

Below is the full changelog for the latest Galaxy S23 camera update. An improvement in the Gallery app allows you to immediately delete photos that were just captured and are getting processed.

The autofocus algorithm has been changed, so when you press the shutter button, the camera takes a photo even if the frame is out of focus or not completely set. However, if you want the camera app to capture an image only after the frame is in focus, you can change the behavior from the Camera Assistant app ( Camera Assistant > Prioritize Focus Over Speed ON ).

). Sharpness has improved, and the flicker has been reduced while capturing videos using the ultrawide camera in low-light situations using the Super Steady mode. The camera app also displays a notice that explains that Super Steady mode needs good ambient light for better image quality.

Fixed the bug, which sometimes displayed a green line on the left side when using the rear-facing camera in the Photo mode.

Improved the video stabilization when the resolution is set to Full HD 60fps and the Auto FPS setting is turned off while using the rear-facing camera.

Improved the banding issue that appeared in the sky in mid-low ambient light and when using high resolution (50MP or 200MP). The overall sharpness has been improved in 50MP and 200MP modes. Samsung has also solved the intermittent blurring issue by enhancing the OIS performance.

Samsung has also solved that image quality issue when the Night mode is turned off, and the Camera Assistant app is set to the following setting: Shooting Speed > High Resolution > Speed Priority .

. The camera issue where face recognition didn’t work after ending a video call using a third-party app has also been solved.

Samsung has also improved the stability of the camera app when the frame has moving subjects.

Availability It looks like the big camera update for the Galaxy S23 series is currently rolling out in South Korea. However, it should land in other countries soon. SamMobile rightly notes that we may see them as part of an update in April since we’re already approaching the end of March.

