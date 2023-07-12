Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs: Everything you need to know
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is proving to be a hit with fans for a reason. These phones are the faces of Android in many ways, bringing a familiar name, top-flight specs, and wide availability.
The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra share features like One UI 5.1 atop Android 13, four major OS upgrades (and five years of security patches), an IP68 rating, 15W wireless charging, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. But take a closer look at each model, and you’ll see divergent spec sheets.
Those who expected game-changing upgrades across the board might be disappointed, but there are a few key upgrades worth considering. Join us as we look at the Galaxy S23 series specs.
Specs overview
You can check out all the major Galaxy S23 specs in one place via the table below.
|Galaxy S23
|Galaxy S23 Plus
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
Display
|Galaxy S23
6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED
Flat display
19.5:9 aspect ratio
FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)
120Hz adaptive refresh rate
|Galaxy S23 Plus
6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED
Flat display
19.5:9 aspect ratio
FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)
120Hz adaptive refresh rate
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED
Edge display (curved)
19.3:9 aspect ratio
QHD+ resolution (3,088 x 1,440)
120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz to 120Hz)
Processor
|Galaxy S23
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Galaxy S23 Plus
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM
|Galaxy S23
8GB
|Galaxy S23 Plus
8GB
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
8GB or 12GB
Storage
|Galaxy S23
128GB or 256GB
No microSD card support
|Galaxy S23 Plus
256GB or 512GB
No microSD card support
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
No microSD card support
Power
|Galaxy S23
3,900mAh battery
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
No charger in box
|Galaxy S23 Plus
4,700mAh battery
45W wired charging
15W wireless charging
No charger in box
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
5,000mAh battery
45W wired charging
15W wireless charging
No charger in box
Cameras
|Galaxy S23
REAR:
- 50MP wide
- 12MP ultrawide
- 10MP telephoto
FRONT:
- 12MP wide
|Galaxy S23 Plus
REAR:
- 50MP wide
- 12MP ultrawide
- 10MP telephoto
FRONT:
- 12MP wide
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
REAR:
- 200MP wide
- 12MP ultrawide
- 10MP telephoto
- 10MP telephoto
FRONT:
- 12MP wide
Software
|Galaxy S23
Android 13
One UI 5.1
|Galaxy S23 Plus
Android 13
One UI 5.1
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
Android 13
One UI 5.1
S Pen support
|Galaxy S23
No
|Galaxy S23 Plus
No
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
Yes, with storage slot
IP rating
|Galaxy S23
IP68 certified
|Galaxy S23 Plus
IP68 certified
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
IP68 certified
Weight & Dimensions
|Galaxy S23
146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, 168g
|Galaxy S23 Plus
157.7 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, 196g
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm
229g
Other specs
|Galaxy S23
IP68, WiFi 6E, Gorilla
Glass Victus 2, Vision
Booster (Adaptive),
Selfie Night Portrait
|Galaxy S23 Plus
IP68, WiFi 6E, UWB,
Gorilla Glass Victus 2,
Vision Booster
(Adaptive), Selfie
Night Portrait
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
IP68, Embedded S
Pen, Dual HighResolution, WiFi 6E,
UWB, Gorilla Glass
Victus 2, Vision
Booster (Adaptive),
Selfie Night Portrait,
Wider OIS, Laser AF
Samsung Galaxy S23 specs
All three Galaxy S23 devices, including the base model, are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This chipset is clocked at 3.36GHz compared to the standard SoC’s 3.19GHz clock speed, and there’s also a GPU upgrade from 680MHz to 719MHz. Either way, this makes for a fairly major performance and efficiency upgrade over the Galaxy S22 line’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Aside from this horsepower upgrade, you’re also getting a slightly bigger battery (3,900mAh versus the S22’s 3,700mAh battery). This isn’t a huge difference, but the new chip might help users squeeze more juice from the handset. Otherwise, the vanilla Galaxy S23 is also equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of fixed storage, a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, and 25W wired charging.
The Galaxy S23 specs show that it's effectively the S22 with a bigger battery and new processor.
Things look pretty familiar when examining the camera details, as you’ve got a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide shooter, and 10MP 3x telephoto shooter. In saying so, Samsung has upgraded last year’s 10MP selfie camera to a 12MP sensor.
It must be said that the Galaxy S23 lacks UWB support, unlike the Plus and Ultra variants. So use cases like more precise object tracking and vehicle entry are out of the question for owners of this handset.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specs
The Galaxy S22 Plus was basically a larger Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy S23 Plus takes the same approach. In other words, the key differences are a larger size, a bigger screen (6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz panel), and a bigger battery (4,700mAh). In the case of the latter, this is a minor upgrade over the S22 Plus’s 4,500mAh battery.
There are a couple of other additions here that you won’t find on the S23 though, namely UWB support and 45W wired charging speeds. Furthermore, the Plus model starts at 256GB of fixed storage instead of 128GB.
The Plus model starts at 256GB of fixed storage this year.
Other notable specs include the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of storage.
The Galaxy S23 Plus features the same cameras as the base Galaxy S23, namely a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and 10MP 3x telephoto camera. A 12MP camera is available up-front for video calls and selfies.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs
The Galaxy S23 Ultra indeed offers that super-charged Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but almost everything else has been upgraded compared to its stablemates.
Samsung’s top-end S23 model sports a 6.8-inch 1440p OLED screen (LTPO, 120Hz), 8GB to 12GB of RAM, 256GB to 1TB of fixed storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra brings a 200MP main camera, making for a significant upgrade on paper.
The headline upgrade takes place in the camera department, as Samsung has replaced the S22 Ultra’s 108MP main sensor with a 200MP camera. This camera can offer either full-resolution shots, 50MP pixel-binned snaps, or 12.5MP pixel-binned images. Other shooters include a 3x 10MP telephoto camera, a 10x 10MP periscope lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Samsung is also offering a 12MP selfie camera rather than the S22 Ultra’s 40MP lens.
Samsung’s Ultra model also retains the S Pen and integrated slot seen on last year’s phone. So fans of stylus input and the various S Pen features should be at home here.
S23 series vs. the competition: How do they compare?
When it comes to horsepower, the Galaxy S23 series has a leg up over most of the Android competition. That overclocked chipset means it should even have the edge over some other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones like the OnePlus 11 and Xiaomi 13 series. The phones also offer better performance in benchmarks than the Pixel 7 series. In saying so, we’re starting to see the first non-Samsung phones with this overclocked chip.
There’s more to performance than classic benchmarks, though. Last year’s Galaxy phones weren’t great when it came to sustained performance, with the GOS throttling controversy being particularly noteworthy. Fortunately, the new phones perform better than the S22 series when it comes to sustained performance, but it’s still not flawless by any measure. Furthermore, companies like Google emphasized AI hardware that offered real-world applications like photo unblurring and offline voice typing. But the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is still a major step forward for Qualcomm.
Moving away from horsepower, Samsung’s S23 and S23 Plus both deliver the same rear camera systems as the S22 and S22 Plus. That means you’ve got a flexible camera setup, but Samsung will be reliant on software to deliver an improved experience here.
The Galaxy S23 phones could take the performance crown for Android devices in 2023.
On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP main camera is a significant upgrade delivering better image quality than Motorola’s 200MP phone. Furthermore, that 10x periscope camera might be the same shooter as last year’s Ultra model, but it still delivers top-notch long-range zoom.
The OnePlus 11 nipped at the heels of the Galaxy S23 range, having launched on February 7. The new OnePlus phone has the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, QHD+ screen, and super-speedy 100W wired charging. Unfortunately, the phone lacks wireless charging as well as water resistance. But these omissions aren’t that big a deal, and at a starting price of $699, some will see it as a more affordable alternative to the Samsung options.
Turning to the old rival Apple, the S23 and S23 Plus seem like good matches for the vanilla iPhone 14 models. Samsung’s phones stand out by virtue of faster wired charging (particularly on the S23 Plus), high refresh rate screens, and more flexible cameras. Meanwhile, the S23 Ultra goes toe-to-toe with the iPhone 14 Pro series on paper, serving up a big battery, S Pen integration, and a more impressive camera system.
Top questions and answers
Samsung has outlined the Galaxy S23 dimensions and weight as below:
- Galaxy S23 — 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.62mm, 168g.
- Galaxy S23 Plus — 157.7 x 76.2 x 7.62mm, 196g.
- Galaxy S23 Ultra — 163.3 x 78 x 8.9mm, 229g.
Unfortunately, none of the phones have expandable storage via a memory card slot.
Only the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an S Pen and S Pen slot. It’s also worth noting that the standard and Plus models don’t support the S Pen at all.
There is an incremental improvement to battery life. All the phones bar the Ultra model see battery capacity increases, while the processor is also more efficient this year. However, the new processor also sees a major clock speed increase, which impacts power consumption.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra took 57 minutes to fully charge using the fastest supported wired charger in our S23 charging speed test. The Galaxy S23 Plus will likely take over 55 minutes, while the Galaxy S23 should take over 65 minutes for a full charge using the fastest supported wired charger.
The Galaxy S23 series has the same price in the US as the Galaxy S22 series. That means $799, $999, and $1,199. You can check out our dedicated Galaxy S23 pricing article for more details.
Well, it’s as waterproof as non-rugged phones get. Technically it’s water-resistant rather than waterproof. It has an IP68 certification, meaning it can be submerged in depths of up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes.