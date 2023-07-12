Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is proving to be a hit with fans for a reason. These phones are the faces of Android in many ways, bringing a familiar name, top-flight specs, and wide availability.

The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra share features like One UI 5.1 atop Android 13, four major OS upgrades (and five years of security patches), an IP68 rating, 15W wireless charging, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. But take a closer look at each model, and you’ll see divergent spec sheets.

Those who expected game-changing upgrades across the board might be disappointed, but there are a few key upgrades worth considering. Join us as we look at the Galaxy S23 series specs.

Specs overview

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

You can check out all the major Galaxy S23 specs in one place via the table below.

Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23 Ultra Display

Galaxy S23 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Flat display

19.5:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Galaxy S23 Plus 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Flat display

19.5:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Galaxy S23 Ultra 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Edge display (curved)

19.3:9 aspect ratio

QHD+ resolution (3,088 x 1,440)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz to 120Hz)

Processor

Galaxy S23 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Galaxy S23 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Galaxy S23 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

Galaxy S23 8GB

Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB

Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB or 12GB

Storage

Galaxy S23 128GB or 256GB

No microSD card support

Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB or 512GB

No microSD card support

Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

No microSD card support

Power

Galaxy S23 3,900mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

No charger in box

Galaxy S23 Plus 4,700mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

No charger in box

Galaxy S23 Ultra 5,000mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

No charger in box

Cameras

Galaxy S23 REAR:

- 50MP wide

- 12MP ultrawide

- 10MP telephoto



FRONT:

- 12MP wide

Galaxy S23 Plus REAR:

- 50MP wide

- 12MP ultrawide

- 10MP telephoto



FRONT:

- 12MP wide

Galaxy S23 Ultra REAR:

- 200MP wide

- 12MP ultrawide

- 10MP telephoto

- 10MP telephoto



FRONT:

- 12MP wide

Software

Galaxy S23 Android 13

One UI 5.1

Galaxy S23 Plus Android 13

One UI 5.1

Galaxy S23 Ultra Android 13

One UI 5.1

S Pen support

Galaxy S23 No

Galaxy S23 Plus No

Galaxy S23 Ultra Yes, with storage slot

IP rating

Galaxy S23 IP68 certified

Galaxy S23 Plus IP68 certified

Galaxy S23 Ultra IP68 certified

Weight & Dimensions

Galaxy S23 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, 168g

Galaxy S23 Plus 157.7 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, 196g

Galaxy S23 Ultra 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm

229g

Other specs

Galaxy S23 IP68, WiFi 6E, Gorilla

Glass Victus 2, Vision

Booster (Adaptive),

Selfie Night Portrait

Galaxy S23 Plus IP68, WiFi 6E, UWB,

Gorilla Glass Victus 2,

Vision Booster

(Adaptive), Selfie

Night Portrait



Galaxy S23 Ultra IP68, Embedded S

Pen, Dual HighResolution, WiFi 6E,

UWB, Gorilla Glass

Victus 2, Vision

Booster (Adaptive),

Selfie Night Portrait,

Wider OIS, Laser AF



Samsung Galaxy S23 specs

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

All three Galaxy S23 devices, including the base model, are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This chipset is clocked at 3.36GHz compared to the standard SoC’s 3.19GHz clock speed, and there’s also a GPU upgrade from 680MHz to 719MHz. Either way, this makes for a fairly major performance and efficiency upgrade over the Galaxy S22 line’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Aside from this horsepower upgrade, you’re also getting a slightly bigger battery (3,900mAh versus the S22’s 3,700mAh battery). This isn’t a huge difference, but the new chip might help users squeeze more juice from the handset. Otherwise, the vanilla Galaxy S23 is also equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of fixed storage, a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, and 25W wired charging.

The Galaxy S23 specs show that it's effectively the S22 with a bigger battery and new processor.

Things look pretty familiar when examining the camera details, as you’ve got a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide shooter, and 10MP 3x telephoto shooter. In saying so, Samsung has upgraded last year’s 10MP selfie camera to a 12MP sensor.

It must be said that the Galaxy S23 lacks UWB support, unlike the Plus and Ultra variants. So use cases like more precise object tracking and vehicle entry are out of the question for owners of this handset.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specs

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Galaxy S22 Plus was basically a larger Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy S23 Plus takes the same approach. In other words, the key differences are a larger size, a bigger screen (6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz panel), and a bigger battery (4,700mAh). In the case of the latter, this is a minor upgrade over the S22 Plus’s 4,500mAh battery.

There are a couple of other additions here that you won’t find on the S23 though, namely UWB support and 45W wired charging speeds. Furthermore, the Plus model starts at 256GB of fixed storage instead of 128GB.

The Plus model starts at 256GB of fixed storage this year.

Other notable specs include the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy S23 Plus features the same cameras as the base Galaxy S23, namely a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and 10MP 3x telephoto camera. A 12MP camera is available up-front for video calls and selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S23 Ultra indeed offers that super-charged Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but almost everything else has been upgraded compared to its stablemates.

Samsung’s top-end S23 model sports a 6.8-inch 1440p OLED screen (LTPO, 120Hz), 8GB to 12GB of RAM, 256GB to 1TB of fixed storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra brings a 200MP main camera, making for a significant upgrade on paper.

The headline upgrade takes place in the camera department, as Samsung has replaced the S22 Ultra’s 108MP main sensor with a 200MP camera. This camera can offer either full-resolution shots, 50MP pixel-binned snaps, or 12.5MP pixel-binned images. Other shooters include a 3x 10MP telephoto camera, a 10x 10MP periscope lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Samsung is also offering a 12MP selfie camera rather than the S22 Ultra’s 40MP lens.

Samsung’s Ultra model also retains the S Pen and integrated slot seen on last year’s phone. So fans of stylus input and the various S Pen features should be at home here.

S23 series vs. the competition: How do they compare?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

When it comes to horsepower, the Galaxy S23 series has a leg up over most of the Android competition. That overclocked chipset means it should even have the edge over some other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones like the OnePlus 11 and Xiaomi 13 series. The phones also offer better performance in benchmarks than the Pixel 7 series. In saying so, we’re starting to see the first non-Samsung phones with this overclocked chip.

There’s more to performance than classic benchmarks, though. Last year’s Galaxy phones weren’t great when it came to sustained performance, with the GOS throttling controversy being particularly noteworthy. Fortunately, the new phones perform better than the S22 series when it comes to sustained performance, but it’s still not flawless by any measure. Furthermore, companies like Google emphasized AI hardware that offered real-world applications like photo unblurring and offline voice typing. But the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is still a major step forward for Qualcomm.

Moving away from horsepower, Samsung’s S23 and S23 Plus both deliver the same rear camera systems as the S22 and S22 Plus. That means you’ve got a flexible camera setup, but Samsung will be reliant on software to deliver an improved experience here.

The Galaxy S23 phones could take the performance crown for Android devices in 2023.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP main camera is a significant upgrade delivering better image quality than Motorola’s 200MP phone. Furthermore, that 10x periscope camera might be the same shooter as last year’s Ultra model, but it still delivers top-notch long-range zoom.

The OnePlus 11 nipped at the heels of the Galaxy S23 range, having launched on February 7. The new OnePlus phone has the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, QHD+ screen, and super-speedy 100W wired charging. Unfortunately, the phone lacks wireless charging as well as water resistance. But these omissions aren’t that big a deal, and at a starting price of $699, some will see it as a more affordable alternative to the Samsung options.

Turning to the old rival Apple, the S23 and S23 Plus seem like good matches for the vanilla iPhone 14 models. Samsung’s phones stand out by virtue of faster wired charging (particularly on the S23 Plus), high refresh rate screens, and more flexible cameras. Meanwhile, the S23 Ultra goes toe-to-toe with the iPhone 14 Pro series on paper, serving up a big battery, S Pen integration, and a more impressive camera system.

Top questions and answers

How big are the Galaxy S23 phones? Samsung has outlined the Galaxy S23 dimensions and weight as below: Galaxy S23 — 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.62mm, 168g.

Galaxy S23 Plus — 157.7 x 76.2 x 7.62mm, 196g.

Galaxy S23 Ultra — 163.3 x 78 x 8.9mm, 229g.

Does the Galaxy S23 have an SD card slot? Unfortunately, none of the phones have expandable storage via a memory card slot.

Does the Galaxy S23 phones have an S Pen? Only the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an S Pen and S Pen slot. It’s also worth noting that the standard and Plus models don’t support the S Pen at all.

Does the S23 series have a longer battery life? There is an incremental improvement to battery life. All the phones bar the Ultra model see battery capacity increases, while the processor is also more efficient this year. However, the new processor also sees a major clock speed increase, which impacts power consumption.

How quickly does the Galaxy S23 charge? The Galaxy S23 Ultra took 57 minutes to fully charge using the fastest supported wired charger in our S23 charging speed test. The Galaxy S23 Plus will likely take over 55 minutes, while the Galaxy S23 should take over 65 minutes for a full charge using the fastest supported wired charger.

How much does the Galaxy S23 cost? The Galaxy S23 series has the same price in the US as the Galaxy S22 series. That means $799, $999, and $1,199. You can check out our dedicated Galaxy S23 pricing article for more details.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 waterproof? Well, it’s as waterproof as non-rugged phones get. Technically it’s water-resistant rather than waterproof. It has an IP68 certification, meaning it can be submerged in depths of up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes.

Comments