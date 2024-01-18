Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: At a glance The Samsung Galaxy S24 is much newer than the Samsung Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S24 series has much newer and more powerful processors, although RAM is the same.

The Galaxy S24 ships with Android 14, but the Galaxy S20 is at the end of service with Android 13.

Both devices have versatile camera systems, with the Galaxy S24 taking the edge.

The Galaxy S24 series has larger battery capacities, but only the Galaxy S24 Plus charges faster.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is lighter than the Galaxy S24, but the build materials are less resistant.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

3,200 x 1,440

20:9 ratio

120Hz refresh rate at 1080p

60Hz refresh rate at 1440p

HDR10+ certified

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED

3,200 x 1,440

20:9 ratio

120Hz refresh rate at 1080p

60Hz refresh rate at 1440p

HDR10+ certified

Samsung Galaxy S24 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

19.5:9 aspect ratio

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

19.5:9 aspect ratio

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S20 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 990

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 990

Samsung Galaxy S24 US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S20 8GB / 12GB

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 8GB / 12GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB

Expandable with microSD up to 1TB

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Expandable with microSD up to 1TB

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB / 256GB

No microSD card support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB / 512GB

No microSD card support

Battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 4,000mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 4,500mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 4,000mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in the box

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 4,900mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in the box

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S20 Rear:

- Wide-angle: 12MP, 1/1.76", ƒ/1.8, 1.8µm

- Telephoto: 64MP, ƒ/2.0, .8µm

- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.4µm



3x hybrid optical/digital zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30x



Front:

- 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22µm, AF

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Rear:

- Wide-angle: 12MP, 1/1.76", ƒ/1.8, 1.8µm

- Telephoto: 64MP, ƒ/2.0, .8µm

- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.4µm



3x hybrid optical/digital zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30x



Front:

- 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22µm, AF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture

- 10MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 12MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS

- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture

- 10MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 12MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Audio

Samsung Galaxy S20 Stereo speakers

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Stereo speakers

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S24 Stereo speakers

Dual mics

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Stereo speakers

Dual mics

No 3.5mm jack

Security

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Face unlock

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Face unlock

Samsung Galaxy S24 In-display fingerprint

Samsung Knox

7 years of Android and security updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus In-display fingerprint

Samsung Knox

7 years of Android and security updates

Water resistance

Samsung Galaxy S20 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus IP68

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S20 Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Software

Samsung Galaxy S20 Android 10

(Upgrade to Android 13)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Android 10

(Upgrade to Android 13)

Samsung Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1

Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus One UI 6.1

Android 14

Materials

Samsung Galaxy S20 Gorilla Glass 6

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Gorilla Glass 6

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S24 Gorilla Victus 2

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Gorilla Victus 2

Aluminum frame

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S20 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm

163g

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 73.8 x 161.9 x 7.8mm

186g

Samsung Galaxy S24 70.6 x 147.0 x 7.6 mm

167g

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7 mm

196g



Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: Price and availability

Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S20: $999 (at launch)

$999 (at launch) Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: $1,199 (at launch) Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at $799

Starts at $799 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Starts at $999

It’s been four years since the Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched, with the S20 costing $999 and the S20 Plus costing $1,199. Nowadays, you can buy them for significantly less on the second-hand market, but if you’re still hanging onto yours, don’t expect to get much. Trade-in values at Samsung are anywhere from $100 to $200 toward a new device, provided it’s in good condition.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series went on preorder on January 17, 2024, with wider sales starting at the end of the month. It retails for significantly less than the Galaxy S20 did at launch, despite having far better specs and features. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus feature the same price tags as their predecessors in the Galaxy S23 lineup, although the S24 Ultra did see a price increase of $100. Throughout the pre-order period, you can upgrade to higher storage models free of charge, and receive an additional $100 credit when preordering through the official Samsung website.

Both phones will be available worldwide, although US models will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, and global models will ship with the Exynos 2400.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: Should you upgrade?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

The Galaxy S20 was a very capable device when it first launched, but as of 2024, it’s no longer receiving active updates. It was just beyond the cutoff date when Samsung announced it would offer four years of Android updates and five years of security updates, meaning it received its last Android update in 2022 with Android 13.

Samsung has upped its game even further with the Galaxy S24 lineup, promising a full seven years of Android version and security updates. This will take support into 2031. If you’re reading this and still hanging on to your Galaxy S20, odds are you don’t like upgrading your phone often, which is a huge selling point of the Galaxy S24 lineup.

The fact that the Galaxy S20 is no longer receiving updates means it's time to upgrade.

There are plenty of other benefits to upgrading, of course. Everything from camera hardware to build materials has been substantially upgraded, resulting in a much better overall device. Following Google’s lead with the Pixel 8 devices, Samsung has also added many new AI features to the series, most of which won’t be available on any older flagship phones from the company, let alone phones from 2020.

The Galaxy S24 is one of the best small phones you can buy, but the larger Galaxy S24 Plus has faster charging speeds, a larger battery, and more RAM. In terms of future-proofing, it’s likely to be the device to beat. No matter which device you choose, don’t wait too long or you’ll miss out on the excellent pre-order bonus of free upgraded storage and $100 credit, which finishes at the end of January.

Do you think it's worth upgrading from the Galaxy S20 to the Galaxy S24? 47 votes Yes 66 % No 34 %

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: FAQ

When did the Samsung Galaxy S20 come out? Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 began on February 21, 2020, and the official launch date was March 6, 2020.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S24 support 5G? Yes, both lineups support 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup was the first full series from the company to feature 5G support.

Are the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S24 waterproof? Yes, all devices in the series feature IP68 water resistance.