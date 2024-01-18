Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: Should you upgrade?
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: At a glance
- The Samsung Galaxy S24 is much newer than the Samsung Galaxy S20.
- The Galaxy S24 series has much newer and more powerful processors, although RAM is the same.
- The Galaxy S24 ships with Android 14, but the Galaxy S20 is at the end of service with Android 13.
- Both devices have versatile camera systems, with the Galaxy S24 taking the edge.
- The Galaxy S24 series has larger battery capacities, but only the Galaxy S24 Plus charges faster.
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 is lighter than the Galaxy S24, but the build materials are less resistant.
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: Specs
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy S24
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Display
|Samsung Galaxy S20
6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED
3,200 x 1,440
20:9 ratio
120Hz refresh rate at 1080p
60Hz refresh rate at 1440p
HDR10+ certified
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED
3,200 x 1,440
20:9 ratio
120Hz refresh rate at 1080p
60Hz refresh rate at 1440p
HDR10+ certified
|Samsung Galaxy S24
6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED
FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)
19.5:9 aspect ratio
120Hz adaptive refresh rate
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED
FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)
19.5:9 aspect ratio
120Hz adaptive refresh rate
Processor
|Samsung Galaxy S20
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 990
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 990
|Samsung Galaxy S24
US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
Global: Samsung Exynos 2400
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
Global: Samsung Exynos 2400
RAM
|Samsung Galaxy S20
8GB / 12GB
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
8GB / 12GB
|Samsung Galaxy S24
8GB
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
12GB
Storage
|Samsung Galaxy S20
128GB
Expandable with microSD up to 1TB
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Expandable with microSD up to 1TB
|Samsung Galaxy S24
128GB / 256GB
No microSD card support
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
256GB / 512GB
No microSD card support
Battery and charging
|Samsung Galaxy S20
4,000mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
4,500mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy S24
4,000mAh battery
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
No charger in the box
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
4,900mAh battery
45W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
No charger in the box
Cameras
|Samsung Galaxy S20
Rear:
- Wide-angle: 12MP, 1/1.76", ƒ/1.8, 1.8µm
- Telephoto: 64MP, ƒ/2.0, .8µm
- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.4µm
3x hybrid optical/digital zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30x
Front:
- 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22µm, AF
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Rear:
- Wide-angle: 12MP, 1/1.76", ƒ/1.8, 1.8µm
- Telephoto: 64MP, ƒ/2.0, .8µm
- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.4µm
3x hybrid optical/digital zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30x
Front:
- 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22µm, AF
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Rear:
- 50MP main
ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS
- 12MP ultrawide
ƒ/2.2 aperture
- 10MP telephoto
ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom
Front:
- 12MP
ƒ/2.2 aperture
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Rear:
- 50MP main
ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS
- 12MP ultrawide
ƒ/2.2 aperture
- 10MP telephoto
ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom
Front:
- 12MP
ƒ/2.2 aperture
Audio
|Samsung Galaxy S20
Stereo speakers
No 3.5mm port
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Stereo speakers
No 3.5mm port
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Stereo speakers
Dual mics
No 3.5mm port
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Stereo speakers
Dual mics
No 3.5mm jack
Security
|Samsung Galaxy S20
Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
|Samsung Galaxy S24
In-display fingerprint
Samsung Knox
7 years of Android and security updates
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
In-display fingerprint
Samsung Knox
7 years of Android and security updates
Water resistance
|Samsung Galaxy S20
IP68
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
IP68
|Samsung Galaxy S24
IP68
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
IP68
Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy S20
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC support
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC support
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Wi-Fi 6e
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC support
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Wi-Fi 6e
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC support
Software
|Samsung Galaxy S20
Android 10
(Upgrade to Android 13)
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Android 10
(Upgrade to Android 13)
|Samsung Galaxy S24
One UI 6.1
Android 14
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
One UI 6.1
Android 14
Materials
|Samsung Galaxy S20
Gorilla Glass 6
Aluminum frame
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Gorilla Glass 6
Aluminum frame
|Samsung Galaxy S24
Gorilla Victus 2
Aluminum frame
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Gorilla Victus 2
Aluminum frame
Dimensions and weight
|Samsung Galaxy S20
69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm
163g
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
73.8 x 161.9 x 7.8mm
186g
|Samsung Galaxy S24
70.6 x 147.0 x 7.6 mm
167g
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7 mm
196g
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: Price and availability
- Samsung Galaxy S20: $999 (at launch)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: $1,199 (at launch)
- Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at $799
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Starts at $999
It’s been four years since the Samsung Galaxy S20 series launched, with the S20 costing $999 and the S20 Plus costing $1,199. Nowadays, you can buy them for significantly less on the second-hand market, but if you’re still hanging onto yours, don’t expect to get much. Trade-in values at Samsung are anywhere from $100 to $200 toward a new device, provided it’s in good condition.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series went on preorder on January 17, 2024, with wider sales starting at the end of the month. It retails for significantly less than the Galaxy S20 did at launch, despite having far better specs and features. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus feature the same price tags as their predecessors in the Galaxy S23 lineup, although the S24 Ultra did see a price increase of $100. Throughout the pre-order period, you can upgrade to higher storage models free of charge, and receive an additional $100 credit when preordering through the official Samsung website.
Both phones will be available worldwide, although US models will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, and global models will ship with the Exynos 2400.
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: Should you upgrade?
The Galaxy S20 was a very capable device when it first launched, but as of 2024, it’s no longer receiving active updates. It was just beyond the cutoff date when Samsung announced it would offer four years of Android updates and five years of security updates, meaning it received its last Android update in 2022 with Android 13.
Samsung has upped its game even further with the Galaxy S24 lineup, promising a full seven years of Android version and security updates. This will take support into 2031. If you’re reading this and still hanging on to your Galaxy S20, odds are you don’t like upgrading your phone often, which is a huge selling point of the Galaxy S24 lineup.
The fact that the Galaxy S20 is no longer receiving updates means it's time to upgrade.
There are plenty of other benefits to upgrading, of course. Everything from camera hardware to build materials has been substantially upgraded, resulting in a much better overall device. Following Google’s lead with the Pixel 8 devices, Samsung has also added many new AI features to the series, most of which won’t be available on any older flagship phones from the company, let alone phones from 2020.
The Galaxy S24 is one of the best small phones you can buy, but the larger Galaxy S24 Plus has faster charging speeds, a larger battery, and more RAM. In terms of future-proofing, it’s likely to be the device to beat. No matter which device you choose, don’t wait too long or you’ll miss out on the excellent pre-order bonus of free upgraded storage and $100 credit, which finishes at the end of January.
Do you think it's worth upgrading from the Galaxy S20 to the Galaxy S24?
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S24: FAQ
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 began on February 21, 2020, and the official launch date was March 6, 2020.
Yes, both lineups support 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup was the first full series from the company to feature 5G support.
Yes, all devices in the series feature IP68 water resistance.
No. None of the phones in either the Galaxy S20 nor S24 lineups have a 3.5mm headphone jack.