Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung made waves a few years ago when it promised four years of Android updates and five years of security updates, but Google one-upped the company in 2023 by offering seven years of updates for its Pixel 8 lineup. So how many software updates will the latest Galaxy S24 lineup get? We’ve got some good news.

How many software updates will the Galaxy S24 get?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 will ship with Android 14 and receive seven years of updates. That includes both Android version updates and security updates, matching Google for the best commitment to updates in the Android world.

This will keep the devices up to date until at least 2031, or Android 21 if the naming conventions continue. Although the company hasn’t promised it, the phones will likely continue to receive security updates and critical patches beyond the cutoff date.

How does the Galaxy S24 software update promise compare to the competition?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

With seven years of support on the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is miles ahead of most of the industry. Google is the only company to match that commitment with the Pixel 8 lineup. However, Samsung often beats Google to the punch with security updates, especially for its flagship devices.

Other Android OEMs like OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi now offer four years of Android updates and five years of security updates, but only on premium flagship phones. Sony, Motorola, ASUS, and most other manufacturers promise two years or less. It’s possible that Samsung and Google may pressure other companies to up their game when it comes to updates, but for now, no one can compete.

Apple doesn’t officially promise anything when it comes to updating older iPhones, but in practice, it has supported new iOS releases for about seven years. Security updates run even longer. For example, the iPhone 6s, released in 2015, received a security update in September of 2023.

Will other Samsung devices receive the same amount of updates? For now, only the Galaxy S24 lineup will receive seven years of updates. Older flagships and mid-range devices from 2019 or later will still receive four years of Android version updates and five years of security updates. Budget devices may receive even less.

If you’re not sure what year your device is from, check out our guide to Samsung Android updates to learn more about how many updates your phone will get.

FAQs

What version of Android does the Galaxy S24 ship with? The Galaxy S24 ships with Android 14, or more specifically One UI 6.1.

Does Samsung automatically update software on Galaxy phones? No. You will receive a notification when an update is available, but it will not download and install without your consent.

Does Samsung offer the best update commitment on Android? Samsung is tied for Google with seven years of updates for its latest flagship phones. However, Samsung often releases patches faster than Google, which might give it the edge.

