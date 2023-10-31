Wait, What! Did Samsung just confirm One UI 6 update for Galaxy S20 and Note 20?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may have accidentally confirmed the One UI 6 update for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series.

The company notes in a press release that the two older Galaxy flagships are in line to receive One UI 6 features.

We have written to Samsung to confirm this information.

Samsung has finally started rolling out the One UI 6 update for the Galaxy S23 series. The company previously confirmed a list of eligible devices in line to get the latest Android 14-based software. Unfortunately, the 2020 Samsung flagships, aka the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 lineups, did not make the cut for that list. But now, it looks like Samsung has changed its mind.

The company published a blog post yesterday, highlighting tips for making the most of the camera on Galaxy phones after the One UI 6 update. In its writeup, Samsung talks about how One UI 6 “brings AI technology upgrades to the Galaxy camera that minimize the number of steps required to perform the operations you use most.”

In the footnotes of the article, Samsung interestingly notes the names of the devices that’ll get the new One UI 6 camera upgrades. Lo and behold! The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 are also featured in the list. Here’s a screenshot of that footnote.

Samsung

Unlike recent Galaxy flagships that are eligible for four Android updates from Samsung, the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 lineups are only owed three updates from the company. Since they launched with Android 10 on board, Android 13 should technically be their last update.

But if what Samsung’s own article is saying is true, it would be something to celebrate for Galaxy S20 and Note 20 users who are probably feeling left behind right now.

That said, since Samsung hasn’t expressly communicated its intentions to update the older flagships to Android 14, we would advise folks not to get too excited about this information. For all we know it’s a typing error in the press release. We have written to Samsung to confirm if the One UI 6 update is really headed to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series. We’ll update this post when we hear back from the company.

In the meantime, you can read about all the One UI 6 features here.

Comments