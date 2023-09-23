Samsung’s One UI has come a long way over the years and has quickly become one of the most popular Android skins. The upcoming One UI 6 update based on Android 14 will continue to refine Samsung’s formula, though it’s expected to focus more on polish and refinement than introducing major new features. Here’s everything we know about the One UI 6 release date, features, and compatibility.

One UI 6: At a glance When is it coming out? There's no firm One UI 6 release date just yet, though you can expect it to start rolling out in Q4 2023.

There's no firm One UI 6 release date just yet, though you can expect it to start rolling out in Q4 2023. What's new? One UI 6 mostly brings aesthetic changes, minor menu changes, and other features that might further refine and polish the One UI experience. Don't expect major new features or functionality this time around.

One UI 6 release date One UI 5.0: October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022 One UI 4.0: November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021 One UI 3.0: December 2, 2020

December 2, 2020 One UI 2.0: November 28, 2019

November 28, 2019 One UI 1.0: November 7, 2018 Samsung has yet to officially release the One UI 6 stable build. Given the company’s history, we can still make some predictions on the One UI 6 release date. Since the very first One UI build, Samsung has always released its new software in Q4.

The actual month varies from mid-October to early December. With more and more devices receiving the beta, it’s very likely the final release will arrive in Q4 2023 as expected.

Is there a One UI 6 beta? The One UI 6 stable build might not be ready, but the One UI 6 beta is already available for the following devices: Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22 (South Korea only) Additionally, it’s expected to roll out to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 within the next week. As for how to install it? You’ll first need to download the Samsung Members application from the Galaxy Store or Google Play. Once you log in, you’ll see an option in the home banner or notices page that says Registration for One UI Beta Program. Once complete, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. If the beta is available for your device and in your region, Samsung will fetch the latest version of the beta for your device.

One UI 6 features

One UI 6 has several new features on its way on top of the standard Android 14 additions, including a new font and simpler icon labels. There are also a few new widgets expected with the update, including a new weather insights widget and a camera widget that serves as a dedicated shortcut for user-preset camera modes. Beyond this, you can expect: A more customizable onscreen experience with the ability to change fonts and the general layout.

The Quick Settings panel is getting an overhaul. Highlights include a new row for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, as well as a few other additions to the menu for eye comfort and dark mode.

The notification panel is also getting a few tweaks, including the ability to get individual notifications as separate cards.

The app drawer now lets you search for app-specific long-press functions.

There’s a new emoji style in the Samsung keyboard.

Improvements to the gallery app and its built-in photo editor, camera app, the weather app, and more. For a deeper look, be sure to check out our guide to all the new One UI 6 features.

One UI 6 compatibility

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The One UI 6 update will eventually arrive on every Galaxy S handset from the S21 onward, including all Plus and Ultra variants. You’ll also be able to get it on the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 or higher. It’s also available for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S8 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Even many budget Samsung phones will see the update, including a variety of members across the M series, F series, and A series.

Follow the link to see a full list of devices eligible for One UI 6.

