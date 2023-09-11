List of Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets eligible for the One UI 6 update

Once upon a time, the Android community did not like Samsung’s UX. However, the company has done a beautiful turnaround with One UI. Although One UI is feature-rich, Samsung has smartly packed it with enough sensible features to keep the average user and the enthusiast happy. Samsung has also massively improved its update consistency, becoming one of the best among Android brands. One UI is now on track for its latest One UI 6 update based on Android 14; these eligible Samsung devices will get the update!

Samsung One UI 6.0 rollout schedule One UI 6 is already available in public beta for several devices, but we don’t recommend installing a beta on your daily driver.

As such, you should wait for the stable release. However, Samsung has not announced One UI 6’s release date yet.

We expect One UI 6.0 stable builds to be released in October, likely starting with the Galaxy S23 series and gradually making its way across the rest of Samsung’s lineup.

Samsung usually prioritizes its flagships and new devices before updating older flagships and budget devices. The company has not announced an official rollout timeline yet, but you can use this as a rule of thumb: If your device was launched in 2023, you are in a good position to receive the update this year.

These Samsung Galaxy devices are getting the One UI 6 update Samsung has not disclosed its list of One UI 6.0 eligible devices. However, we can reasonably ascertain whether a device is eligible for the update based on Samsung’s four-generation Android update promise.

Galaxy S series

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

From the flagship devices, we expect the following to receive the update to One UI 6 based on Android 14: Galaxy S23 series: Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S22 series: Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21 series: Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE The Galaxy S20 series is missing from this list as it will not be updated to One UI 6 but will continue receiving security patches.

Foldables: Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amongst the foldables, the following are expected to be updated: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip are missing from this list as they will not be updated to One UI 6, but they will continue to receive security patches.

Galaxy A series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s A-series is very popular across the world, and a lot of users of these devices will appreciate this update: Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 series: Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s Note that some of the mentioned devices in the budget range may get the stripped-down “One UI Core” version of the update if they were launched with One UI Core. So, they will not receive the complete One UI 6 experience and may miss out on features that require more powerful hardware.

The Galaxy A51 is missing from this list as it will not be updated to One UI 6 but will continue receiving security patches.

Galaxy M series and Galaxy F series Samsung’s M-series and F-series are exclusive to India, and these devices will receive One UI 6:

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy M14

Galaxy M13

Galaxy M04 Galaxy F54

Galaxy F23

Galaxy F14 5G

As mentioned, some of the budget devices were launched with the stripped-down “One UI Core” version, and they will remain on that same path, missing out on some One UI 6 features.

Galaxy Tablets

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Even Samsung’s tablets will receive some One UI 6 love: Galaxy Tab S9 series: Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8 series: Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7 FE The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus do not make the cut as they were announced with Android 10 and have already received their three-generation upgrades up to Android 13. Samsung’s “four-generation of Android updates” promise was announced after their launch and is, hence, not applicable.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched with Android 11. There is ambiguity on how many Android updates it will receive. But even under Samsung’s older “three-generation” policy, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is eligible for Android 14.

Rugged devices Samsung’s rugged device portfolio hasn’t seen a lot of entries in the past years, so the list of devices getting One UI 6 is minimal, comprising only one device: Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro If your device is not mentioned in the list above, it will unlikely receive the update to One UI 6. Samsung may graciously decide to extend the update to your device, but the chances of this happening are meager. Further, this will happen only after all the devices mentioned above have received updates, so be prepared for a long wait. If your device is not mentioned, it is also very old, and we recommend exploring a newer Samsung Galaxy phone.

FAQs

Will One UI 6 come to my Galaxy phone? You can check the list mentioned above to know if your device is eligible for the One UI 6 update.

Is One UI 6 the same as One UI 6.0? Yes, One UI 6 and One UI 6.0 are referring to the same update.

Comments