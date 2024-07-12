Are you looking to get the Samsung Galaxy Ring? You can already pre-order it, but the price is pretty high at $400. You want to make sure it will work with your smartphone before shelling out four Benjamins on this wearable. Which phones support the Samsung Galaxy Ring? Let’s go over the details!

QUICK ANSWER The Samsung Galaxy Ring will work with any device that can run the Samsung Health app, which can be installed on Android devices running Android 8.0 or higher. That said, certain features will be exclusive to Samsung smartphones running Android 11 or later. Which phones support the Samsung Galaxy Ring?

Does the Samsung Galaxy Ring work with iPhones?

Samsung Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy Ring No subscriptions needed • Ultra-slim design (7mm wide) • Water-resistant (IP68) • Titanium Grade 5 construction MSRP: $399.99 Fancy Titanium ring, with fancy sensors The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes from 5 to 13, this classically designed piece of jewelry is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, some basic controls for your smartphone, and can last up to a 7 days on a charge. Designed for 24/7 wear. See price at Amazon

Which phones support the Samsung Galaxy Ring?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Let’s expand on this topic because, at first sight, the scenario may seem quite confusing. The official Samsung Newsroom website claims the Samsung Galaxy Ring is supported by any “Samsung Galaxy smartphone with Android 11.0 or above and minimum 1.5GB Memory.”

That said, we’ve found out that these requirements only apply if you want to take advantage of the Ring’s whole feature set. We’ve dug deeper into the subject and reached out to Samsung, though. Here’s what our contacts had to say:

"While the Ring will work with any Android device that runs the Samsung Health app, certain aspects of our new Health AI features, such as insights for Energy Score, won’t be available for those using a non-Galaxy phone." -Samsung PR

The Samsung Health app can be installed on Android phones running Android 8.0 or newer. It is not available for tablets.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Ring work with iPhones? Have you noticed the device requirements don’t mention anything about iOS? Your fears are valid: The Samsung Galaxy Ring will not work with iPhones. And that includes any iPhone model. It just won’t work with iOS at all.

FAQs

Can I install Samsung Health on any phone? Samsung Health can be installed on smartphones running Android 8.0 or newer.

How can I find out my Samsung Galaxy Ring size? Keep in mind Samsung Galaxy Ring sizes don’t follow traditional ring size standards. You can order a free ring sizing kit from Samsung, and it will also be available from certain retailers like Best Buy. You will get a set of different plastic rings, ranging from size five to 13. Test these dummy rings to figure out your size, and then you can order one that fits you perfectly.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Ring cost? The Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $400. If you want to be specific, the MSRP is $399.99. Plus taxes, of course.

