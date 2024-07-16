Samsung Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit hands-on: Fit matters

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With the exception of Ring Pops, finger-based accessories are absolutely not one-size-fits-all. Anyone who has ever shopped for an engagement ring can tell you how stressful it can be guessing the width of a finger. To avoid shoppers spending $399 on a smart ring that doesn’t fit, Samsung offers a free sizing kit with each purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy Ring. Notably, the kit is only free from Samsung.com and select retailers; other stores may incur an additional cost.

How to use the Galaxy Ring sizing kit

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in 9 sizes, ranging from 5 to 13. These sizes do not align with traditional ring sizes but are unique to the device’s specific fit. When you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Ring from Samsung.com, the company will send a sizing kit that includes plastic ring models in each size. Once you receive your kit and determine your size, you can return to your order on Samsung.com to officially order your smart ring and ship back the ring sizing kit. If you purchase your smart ring through Amazon or Best Buy you will be charged $10 for the sizing kit initially, but this amount will be credited towards your purchase once you select your ring size and complete the order.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring comes in sizes 5 through 13 to provide a comfortable fit for more fingers.

Each sizing kit includes a QR code that links to a short video explaining how to determine the best fit for you. First, decide which finger you plan to wear your Galaxy Ring on regularly. According to Samsung, the device can be worn on any finger, though other brands have recommended the index, middle, or ring fingers for the most accurate health and fitness tracking. Next, determine which option feels like the best fit. The ring should be snug enough to stay put but not too tight that it will become uncomfortable after all-day wear.

You’ll notice that each ring of the sizing kit features a number on one side and an embossed line on the opposite side. This line aligns with the position of the sensors inside the ring and should always be facing the palm side of your hand.

Shoppers should wear the sizing kit ring for 24 hours to see how the chosen fit feels throughout the day and night.

Once you’ve narrowed down your size, wear the sizing ring for at least 24 hours. This will give you a feel for how the smart ring will feel during daily tasks and sleep tracking. It will also give you the opportunity to see how the ring’s fit changes as your finger swells or shrinks slightly throughout the day.

The necessity of smart ring sizing kits

A sizing kit is not a novel idea. Though not every brand offers this route, many do, including Oura and RingConn. Unlike smartwatches, smart ring sizes are entirely fixed. You can’t simply tighten a band or punch a new hole in a strap. Yet, very much like smartwatches, smart rings can be a pricey investment, and the last thing you want is an uncomfortable device. Wearing an inaccurate size will also lead to inaccurate stats, nullifying the whole point of your purchase.

For accurate stats and a comfortable experience, sizing is critical to the smart ring experience.

Effective sizing is crucial to a good smart ring experience. Rather than worrying about display dimensions or accessories, shoppers only need to focus on a good fit. The more options a company has, the larger the user base it can serve. Design also plays a part in how a ring will fit, as the wider the ring is, the tighter it will likely feel. Based on these plastic models, Samsung did a good job designing its ring to create a comfortable user experience.

With that said, our finger sizes aren’t always consistent. Weather, exercise, hydration, pregnancy, and more can all cause variation in a person’s ring sizing. When I leave Hawaii to visit family in New York during the winter, my wedding ring spins like a top. Smart rings are also meant to help users pursue health and fitness journeys, so what about weight loss and its potential impact? Seeing how companies handle this hurdle will be an interesting facet of the growing smart ring market.

In the meantime, it could be worth considering how you expect your body might change when choosing which finger to size your ring to. For example, if you are hoping to lose weight, you might choose a smaller finger so that you can move the ring to a larger one as your fingers slim down. In this regard, I really appreciate the variety of sizes Samsung has to offer shoppers, and I’m confident that most users will find a great fit.

