Google just made it ridiculously easy to 3D print your own Fitbit Air bands

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released official instructions and 2D CAD drawings for creating custom Fitbit Air bands.

The company’s guidelines cover everything from sensor placement and attachment force to safe skin-contact materials.

The files make it surprisingly easy for makers and 3D printing enthusiasts to design their own Fitbit Air accessories.

Google has designed the new Fitbit Air to be one of its most accessible fitness trackers, and keeping with that spirit, the company has now released instructions and 2D CAD drawings of the wearable to help third-party brands and creators design their own bands for it.

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You can now visit this Google Store page for guidance on how to create your own Google Fitbit Air band. Within the page, Google details the core requirements of designing a Fitbit Air sleeve, including instructions for how to keep the sensors flush with the skin for best performance, as well as

CAD design guidelines. These guidelines cover everything from crucial mating dimensions and tolerances to mating force specifications, including attach and detach force, to help you build a high-quality accessory band.

Google notes that “The sleeve holder needs to be flexible enough to let users easily pop the sensor in and out. Designers can use a special insert to help achieve this balance of flexibility and security.”

For what it’s worth, we checked just how useful these files are for hobbyists and makers. Using the PDF drawings Google shared, we asked Claude whether it could help recreate the Fitbit Air band geometry into a printable 3D model. The AI explained that while the files aren’t ready-to-print STL models out of the box, they include enough dimensions and tolerances for someone to rebuild the design in CAD software.

Claude even designed three bands, suggesting it could generate parametric OpenSCAD code, create a detailed measurement reference sheet, or provide a step-by-step modeling guide to help turn the 2D drawings into printable 3D files. In other words, with a little effort and some AI assistance, it’s now surprisingly easy for hobbyists to design and 3D print their own Fitbit Air bands.

Moreover, Google shared guidance on the materials that should be used to make these bands, including gentle, thoroughly tested, and safe textiles, leathers, and metals for continuous skin contact.

By opening up Fitbit Air’s design specs to creators, Google is turning its latest tracker into a surprisingly maker-friendly wearable with room for endless customization.

Google Fitbit Air Google Fitbit Air Screen-free fitness tracker • Affordable price • Excellent sleep tracking MSRP: $99.00 The Google Fitbit Air is the company's first screenless fitness band. The Google Fitbit Air combines Fitbit's trusted health tracking with Google's smarter insights in one app. It works with both Android and iPhone and brings fitness, sleep, medical records, meals, and hydration tracking into a single, easy-to-use health hub. See price at Amazon

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