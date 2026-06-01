Samsung’s next cheap fitness tracker may be only a few months away

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly developing the Galaxy Fit 4 for launch later this year.

The budget fitness tracker is speculated to arrive in the fall, rather than at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

There’s no word on specs yet, but built-in GPS would be an obvious upgrade.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup is obviously where most of the company’s wrist-based focuses lie, and the Galaxy Ring has now given the brand another wearable category to play with. But if you just want a cheap fitness tracker that covers the basics, the Galaxy Fit line still has a place. And it now sounds like Samsung may be ready to launch a successor later this year.

What do you prioritize most when considering a new fitness tracker? 138 votes Form factor 14 % Compatibility 8 % Advanced fitness metrics 9 % Health metrics 22 % Sensor package 5 % Companion app 7 % Battery life 22 % Price 13 %

According to SamMobile, Samsung is not only developing the Galaxy Fit 4 but is also close-ish to rolling it out. The publication says the new tracker is expected to launch later in 2026, though it apparently won’t be at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Instead, it could arrive a few months later, possibly around September, alongside the Galaxy S26 FE.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

There aren’t many other details to go on for now. SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Fit 4 will be improved compared to the Galaxy Fit 3. That’s a fairly safe assumption to make, but there’s no word yet on what those upgrades will be. The outlet also suggests the tracker is unlikely to run Wear OS, meaning it would probably stick with the simpler RTOS-based software used by the Galaxy Fit 3.

The Galaxy Fit 3 launched in 2024 as a budget tracker with a larger AMOLED display, health and sleep tracking, emergency features, and long battery life. It was never trying to be a Galaxy Watch replacement, and that was largely the point. But if we’re going to treat ourselves to a little speculation, the obvious upgrade many would like to see is built-in GPS — one of the bigger omissions from the Galaxy Fit 3. That would make outdoor workout tracking more versatile since you could leave the phone at home. But at this stage, it’s more of a wishlist item than something you can actually hang your hat on.

But the news of a new model alone is enough to be positive about if you’re a Samsung fan and like the idea of an affordable fitness tracker. The Galaxy Fit line looked like it had been left behind before the Fit 3 arrived, and that tracker turned out to be one we were sold on. As such, a follow-up this year would make a lot of sense, and we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for more news.

Follow