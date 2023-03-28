Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review: Bold beans battle the AirPods

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live These earbuds boast noise-cancelling without the ability to seal to the ear. Yet, the noise-cancelling actually works to some degree. Listeners who want something that makes a statement may want to wear these buds: they fit better than the AirPods, and include wireless charging to boot. Most of us, though, are better off with the Galaxy Buds 2 instead.

Get your can openers ready, because the beans are here. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live garnered a great deal of attention for their kidney bean shape, and these wireless buds immediately separate themselves from the swarm of AirPods doppelgangers. Many believe Samsung bit off more than it can chew with these unsealed active noise-cancelling (ANC) earbuds. With our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we’re going to see how these buds stand up to the test of time. Grab those spoons: it’s time to dig in.

About this Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review: I tested the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live over a period of four weeks. This review was originally written with software version R180XXU0ATG5 paired with a Samsung Galaxy S10e. Samsung provided the earbuds for review.

Update, March 28, 2023: This Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review was updated to expand the list of alternatives in the Verdict section. We also updated the format to match our current style.



What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $149 / £139 / AUS $249 Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live hit store shelves on August 21, 2020, just seven months after the now-discontinued Buds Plus. With hindsight, we know that Samsung later released the Buds Pro, which set the stage for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds.

Samsung’s bean-shaped earbuds don’t seal your ears off from the outside world. Instead, the earbuds keep your ears open to what’s going on around you. The inclusion of active noise-cancelling is curious. Unlike the company’s current flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live’s ANC is meant to lessen the loudness of distracting sounds, not cancel them entirely. It’s a unique combination and one that helps the Galaxy Buds Live stand out from the throngs of iPhone and Android earbuds.

Android phone and iPhone owners can download an app to access the Galaxy Buds Live software features. For Android, this is called the Galaxy Wearable app and it’s called the Galaxy Buds app on iOS. No matter what device you own, you’ll want to download this app for firmware updates. Samsung often adds important features to its earbuds, and expanded the Galaxy Buds Live to support Samsung 360 Audio on Samsung devices running One UI 3.1 or later.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are some of the most powerful open ear headphones for Android.

To make the most out of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live experience, you’ll need a Samsung phone. With multiple Samsung devices, you can take advantage of automatic device switching from one to the next. Samsung Dual Audio is also exclusive to Samsung handsets for sharing media to multiple earbuds at once.

Audio enthusiasts will benefit from pairing the Galaxy Buds Live with a Samsung device. Doing so unlocks the Samsung Scalable Codec, which adjusts from 88-512kbps and supports 24bit/96kHz audio with UHQ upscaling. It also minimizes connection hiccups. Basically, the Scalable Codec provides good audio quality and a stable connection. (Given Bluetooth’s bandwidth limitations, we understand this 24-bit streaming to be lossy, not lossless.)

Samsung Galaxy phone owners can also wirelessly charge the Buds Live case right on top of their phone. The earbuds’ battery life is six hours with ANC on. An extra 15 hours come from the case. Combine this with Wireless PowerShare and you’ll never be without your tunes. Just remember: charging the case this way depletes your phone’s battery.

Like the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus before them, the Buds Live have an IPX2 rating. This isn’t the most durable, but it protects the buds from water droplets. Our review unit happened to be Mystic Bronze, but you have your pick of Mystic Black, Mystic Blue, Mystic White, and Mystic Red too.

What’s good?

Lily Katz / Android Authority Galaxy Buds Live

The Samsung Galaxy Buds bear a strong resemblance to the fiber-rich kidney beans. While there are plenty of bean-related puns to be made, the fit is no joke: the Galaxy Buds Live’s small removable wing tips provide a stable fit. The buds even stayed in place as I exercised.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live may be a few years old, but they have modern features like “Hey, Bixby” access and Samsung 360 Audio. The latter creates a more immersive soundscape that will please avid movie and TV fans. To experience 360 Audio, you’ll need access to Dolby Atmos content from sources like HBO Max or Disney Plus, though.

The Galaxy Wearable app lets you remap the touch controls for a different smart assistant or enable incoming notification readouts. Choosing from six EQ presets is easy with the app too. Your options are Normal, Bass boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear, and Treble boost. Then there’s Galaxy Labs. In it, you’ll find Gaming Mode for reduced latency. Here, you’ll also find an ambient sound option for easing that clogged-ear feeling. Although, the build of the buds already does this because they don’t seal to the ear anyway.

Samsung is breaking new ground with its earbuds, and took a risk in a time when everyone is following Apple's lead.

The Galaxy Buds Live are uniquely poised among other noise-cancelling earbuds. There’s almost no passive isolation, which is typically a drawback, but here it serves a purpose. The Galaxy Buds Live promote safety at the expense of perceived sound quality. You’ll hear most outside noise when wearing the Buds Live with ANC disabled. Heck, most sounds will made it through when I listened with ANC on, too. While that may not be the best kind of performance for air travel, it can be advantageous for outdoor athletes and people who walk on busy streets.

Sound quality is actually quite good from the Galaxy Buds Live, but your mileage will vary based on fit, outside noise, and other consequences of an unsealed ear canal. When listening from a quiet space, the earbuds sounded quite good and boost bass just enough. This sound profile is good for popular genres of music like hip-hop, pop, and rock. Again, sound quality takes a whack when you bring the buds outside.

Microphone quality stood out to us when the Galaxy Buds Live came out. In ideal conditions, your voice is sure to sound loud and clear. It’s only when you enter windy conditions that occasional voice drop outs occur.

Galaxy Buds Live microphone demo (Ideal conditions):

Galaxy Buds Live microphone demo (Windy conditions):

How does the microphone sound to you? 285 votes 1 (Awful) 5 % 2 (Bad) 5 % 3 (Okay) 28 % 4 (Good) 46 % 5 (Perfect) 16 %

What’s not so good?

Lily Katz / Android Authority

By nature of the earbuds’ purported universal fit, there are bound to be listeners who will find the buds uncomfortable — this will be especially true for listeners with small ears. My ears appear average, and the earbuds became uncomfortable after 90 minutes of wear. This was true whether I used the small or large rubber ear stays. Learning how to wear the earbuds required a little patience, but after a handful of times, it became second nature. Most users will require guidance on how to wear the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which is why Samsung makes it very clear in the Galaxy Wearable app.

Although iOS and Android users have app access for firmware updates, some features are exclusive to Android. If you own an iPhone, you won’t get notification readouts and direct Spotify access. Further, only Samsung devices work with “Hey, Bixby,” but that news shouldn’t ruin anyone’s day. All other virtual assistants require the touch controls to gain access.

Speaking of which, the touch controls are far too sensitive for my liking. This has become apparent after a month of use. Since the first week, I’ve disabled touch controls altogether through the Wearable app. It was just too frustrating to experience song skips when I was just trying to fix the fit. Another small nitpick: when I removed the earbuds simultaneously, media playback paused but didn’t resume when I reinserted the buds. Tapping to resume media wasn’t a burden, but it was an extra step that many earbuds don’t require.

Listeners shouldn't buy the Galaxy Buds Live for their noise-cancelling abilities.

Let’s get to the main event: noise cancellation. The Galaxy Buds Live’s ANC works, as in you can power it on and off. The effectiveness is minimal at best and depends on how much of your ear canal they block off. An unsealed ear canal is a huge challenge to overcome for noise-cancelling technology, making it challenging to combat external noise in real-time. The software has to work much harder to reduce background noise without the help of good passive isolation that you get from tipped earbuds. Basically, your environment will barely sound quieter with ANC on compared to when it’s off.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live appeals to those who want to remain aware of their surroundings while reducing distracting, unimportant sounds. Let’s not mince words: the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live noise-cancelling only works to a minor degree.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live specs

Galaxy Buds Live Dimensions

Earbud: 16.5 x 27.3 x 14.9mm

Case: 50.0 x 50.2 x 27.8mm

Weight (earbud)

5.6g

Bluetooth connectivity and codecs

Bluetooth 5.0

SBC

AAC

Samsung Scalable Codec (Samsung devices running Android 7.0+)

Water resistance

IPX2

Fit type

Unsealed, open ear

Battery life

Earbuds, ANC on: 6 hours

Charging

USB-C

Qi wireless

Wireless PowerShare

Audio hardware

12mm driver

Sensors

Accelerometer

Grip

Hall

Infrared

Touch

Voice Pickup Unit

Samsung 360 Audio

Yes, One UI 3.1 or later

Active noise cancellation

Yes

Ambient aware

No

Colors

Mystic Blue

Mystic Black

Mystic Bronze

Mystic Red

Mystic White

Original price (USD)

$169



Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review: The verdict

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are certainly headline-worthy but don’t throw your money at them without considering the pros and cons. Being aware of your environment is smart, but it comes at the cost of good sound quality. It’s great that you can remap some of the touch controls, but the panels are so sensitive, it may be better to disable touch sensitivity.

If these things don’t ward you off, then you’ll find something to like about these beans. Sound quality is very good for unsealed earbuds, and the price often drops below $100. Android phone owners who want open ear headphones should really consider the Galaxy Buds Live. Otherwise, you have alternatives to ponder too.

If you own an Android phone and want a premium experience, check out the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Google Pixel Buds Pro.

If you like the idea of open earbuds, then the Sony LinkBuds ($148 at Amazon) are another option. Like the Buds Live, these doughnut-hole earbuds have a decent microphone for phone calls. The LinkBuds are more comfortable, too, thanks to their interchangeable ear wings and stable fit. Just keep in mind that the LinkBuds run into similar sound quality issues when outside.

If you’re an iPhone owner who made it this far into a Samsung earbuds review, kudos. You may also want to check out the AirPods (3rd generation) ($199.99 at Amazon). These open ear headphones from Apple host advanced features like spatial Audio with head tracking and Apple integration. Like the Galaxy Buds Live, the AirPods work best when paired with a matching handset.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Great connectivity • Fast charging • Excellent microphone Keep aware of your surroundings The Galaxy Buds Live sound good and feature an excellent microphone. Active noise cancelling is efficient, and the open-ear design lets you keep aware of your surroundings. $96.99 at Amazon Save $53.00 $79.99 at Samsung Save $90.00 $79.99 at Best Buy Save $90.00

Top Samsung Galaxy Buds Live questions and answers

My Galaxy Buds Live keep disconnecting, what can I do? An easy way to fix connection issues with any Bluetooth headset, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, is to reset the connection. To do this, head to your smartphone’s Bluetooth settings and choose the settings option next to the Galaxy Buds Live. Then select “Forget this device” or a similar option. After that, pair the Galaxy Buds Live with your phone again.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak sound? If you are in a quiet room or someone is close enough to you, they could hear some leaking sound from the Galaxy Buds Live due to their unsealed design.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have 360 audio with head tracking? No, the only Samsung earbuds with head tracking are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Are the Galaxy Buds Live waterproof? No, the Galaxy Buds Live are not waterproof. They have an IPX2 rating, which means they can only withstand incidental contact with moisture at best. For more waterproof earbuds, get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which have an IPX7 rating. These buds cost $189.99 at Amazon.

