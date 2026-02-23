Major Galaxy Buds 4 Pro leak reveals almost all the new features

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro features have surfaced online ahead of this week’s launch.

An outlet corroborated our previous reports regarding head gestures and Find My Phone functionality.

You can also use the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro as a remote shutter for the phone’s camera app.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Buds 4 series will launch at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, and there’s been no shortage of leaks regarding these new earbuds. Now, an outlet has revealed even more features about the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

SammyGuru reported that the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will apparently get a variety of tweaks and additions. For starters, the outlet corroborated our previous report that the new earbuds will support head gestures, allowing you to nod or shake your head to perform certain actions. These scenarios include answering/declining a call, answering yes-or-no questions in Bixby, hearing notifications aloud or stopping them from being read, and dismissing alarms/timers/calendar alerts/reminders.

Samsung will also apparently let you use the earbuds as a remote shutter button in the camera app. It’s believed you can pinch and hold a stem to take a photo or record a video. I can see this being useful if your phone is on a tripod (or you have a Galaxy Z Flip phone and are using Flex Mode) and you’d like to take a group photo or similar snap.

The outlet also covered a couple of case-related tweaks. For one, it posted an updated render (see first image below) showing the back of the charging case. The new image reveals a solitary USB-C port flanked by a pairing button. This differs from our previous render, which also showed what appears to be a built-in speaker.

Finally, SammyGuru corroborates our previous report that you can find your phone via the charging case. This is apparently accomplished by double-tapping the pairing button while both earbuds are inside the case. Double-tapping the button should ring the phone, allowing you to locate it.

In any event, Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 series alongside the Galaxy S26 phones on Wednesday. So we don’t have to wait long to hear more details about the new products.

