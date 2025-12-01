Samsung One UI leak reveals upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 design

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s working up some new earbuds, and we’ve been expecting both the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.

Last month we got an early look at the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro design, and today that’s joined by our first Buds 4 imagery.

Much like prior generations, the Pro model gets silicone tips absent on the base Buds.

Technically, this is still Cyber Monday, but considering how so many Black Friday deals got started very early this year, we wouldn’t blame you if much of your holiday shopping has already concluded. But for those of you who were waiting, plenty of great deals still remain — like the one we just shared on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. While those are some fantastic earbuds, we’ve eagerly been looking forward to Samsung’s next generation, as well, and today we’ve got a new teaser to share with you.

The idea that Samsung’s looking to refresh its earbud lineup with a pair of new Galaxy Buds models is pretty much a given each year at this point, and really we’ve just been looking to learn the details surrounding how that’s going to happen. Back in October we got our first hint about how the Buds 4 family was taking shape, thanks to the iconography in a One UI 8.5 leak.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

That was a fine start, but it really wasn’t anything definitive. For that, we’d have to wait until last month, when we unearthed some much more realistic-looking imagery that appeared to depict the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Today, we’re finally able to introduce its little sibling, upon the appearance of the Galaxy Buds 4:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

As you can see, they do not stray far from the look of the Buds 4 Pro, with the main difference being the absence of that silicone tip — just like we see in existing Buds 3 models. The Buds 4 otherwise appear to be adopting the same new look we saw with the Pro, keeping the overall stem-based layout while introducing a new wire grille design element on the side.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

And just in case you’re not super familiar with Samsung’s existing options, here are the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro:

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

None of this is really very surprising, and it feels like we’re getting a minor design shake-up, but still a set of models that fit very nicely into Samsung’s existing Buds family.

Of course, how earbuds look is just one thing, and we’re far more interested in learning about any functional upgrades that we’re set to get alongside the refreshed design. We may have just spotted one of those in the form of some new gesture support — check back with us soon for full details on what to expect there.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow