Here's our first look at the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 and its new design

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Icon files within a leaked One UI 8.5 build give us our first glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4.

The image reveals a new design for the earbuds, different from the Galaxy Buds 3, even though it retains the earbud stem.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro back in July 2024, so we’re well due for a refresh. We’ve already spotted mentions of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and now, we bring to you the first look at the Buds 4.

Within the latest One UI 8.5 leaked builds, we’ve spotted an icon with the file name ‘list_ic_earbuds_buds4.’ This is what it looks like:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

As we can see from the image, the Galaxy Buds 4 will retain its stem-like design. However, Samsung may opt for a less triangular design, which could be more rounded or even flat. We also get a hint of the in-ear tips.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

For reference, this is what the Galaxy Buds 3 look like within the same firmware:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Just from the graphics, it’s fair to conclude that the Galaxy Buds 4 will have a different design from the Galaxy Buds 3. We will still have to wait for Samsung to launch the earbuds officially.

Thanks to ThatJoshGuy for the assistance.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow