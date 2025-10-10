Search results for

Here's our first look at the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 and its new design

The Galaxy Buds 4 could retain the stem design, but Samsung appears to be shifting away from the triangular shape.
10 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Cases with Earbuds Inside
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Icon files within a leaked One UI 8.5 build give us our first glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4.
  • The image reveals a new design for the earbuds, different from the Galaxy Buds 3, even though it retains the earbud stem.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro back in July 2024, so we’re well due for a refresh. We’ve already spotted mentions of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and now, we bring to you the first look at the Buds 4.

Within the latest One UI 8.5 leaked builds, we’ve spotted an icon with the file name ‘list_ic_earbuds_buds4.’ This is what it looks like:

Galaxy Buds 4 Spotted in One UI 8.5 build
AssembleDebug / Android Authority

As we can see from the image, the Galaxy Buds 4 will retain its stem-like design. However, Samsung may opt for a less triangular design, which could be more rounded or even flat. We also get a hint of the in-ear tips.

For reference, this is what the Galaxy Buds 3 look like within the same firmware:

Galaxy Buds 3 Spotted in One UI 8.5 build
AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Just from the graphics, it’s fair to conclude that the Galaxy Buds 4 will have a different design from the Galaxy Buds 3. We will still have to wait for Samsung to launch the earbuds officially.

Thanks to ThatJoshGuy for the assistance.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.
