5 device deals that actually got better since Black Friday

With Black Friday in the rear view mirror, you may feel like you missed your chance to catch the best savings. Cyber Monday is usually a continuation of the sales at best, and you’d be right to think that some of the offers are coming to a close. However, if you know where to look, some devices are actually cheaper today than they were last week, and a few are actually on some of our favorite pieces of tech. Having scoured the current crop, here are five device deals we found that are actually cheaper than they were on Black Friday.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The shrewdest purchases on Black Friday are often those of high-value products for the savings or those that have just been launched, offering the first discount. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold ticks both of these boxes, and while the $300 markdown we saw on the device last week was very welcome, it wasn’t as much as we’d hoped. That changed over the weekend, with Amazon now offering the Moonstone colorway of the top-tier foldable for just $1,399. That’s $100 less than its Black Friday price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung’s flagship earbuds saw a decent dip to $159.99 for Black Friday, but Cyber Monday pushes them even lower. Both colorways of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now available for $149.99 on Amazon, placing them another $10 under last week’s price and within a dollar of their all-time low. For Samsung phone owners in particular, they’re an easy sell: you’re getting strong sound quality, IP57 durability, and all of Samsung’s platform-specific extras at their best price since launch.

Sticking with the earbuds theme, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Earbuds usually sell for $299, so it was nice to see them drop to $199 during Black Friday week. If that tempted you, the further markdown to $179 today will be positively tantalizing. That’s the lowest price they’ve ever hit, and four out of its five colorways are currently available at that rate. Not bad at all for high-end wireless earbuds with top-tier noise cancelation.

Sonos Arc Ultra bundle

Sonos is being uncharacteristically generous in the holiday period, with its flagship home-theater package also cheaper today than it was on Black Friday. The Arc Ultra Bundle has dropped to $2,199 for Cyber Monday — about $150 less than last week and the lowest price we’ve seen to date. The package pairs the Arc Ultra soundbar with the Sub 4 and a pair of Era 300 speakers, giving you a full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos setup with stronger bass, cleaner dialogue, and a noticeably wider soundstage than the standard Arc configuration. You might not get a better chance to invest in a complete Sonos upgrade for some time.

Most colorways of the JBL Vibe Buds 2 are holding steady at their $39.95 Black Friday rate, but the black model has quietly slipped to $34.95 for Cyber Monday. That’s a small but meaningful drop if you’re looking for reliable earbuds without spending flagship money. They’re clearly the budget pick on this list, but for under $35, you get a lightweight pair with solid everyday sound and a charging case that has never been this affordable before.

If you still have a bit of spare cash you’re looking to deploy, but none of the above deals is quite right, you can find our complete roundup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals here.

