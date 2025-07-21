Galaxy Buds 3 FE leak reveals a surprisingly premium design

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A reportedly leaked image shows the Galaxy Buds 3 FE look nearly identical to the Buds 3 Pro

The FE model appears to use the Pro’s stemmed design with silicone tips, rather than the open AirPods-style Buds 3.

Samsung has yet to confirm specs or a release date, and the leaked image has now been removed from X.

Samsung may be working on a more affordable set of Fan Edition wireless earbuds, but you’d be hard-pressed to tell from the design. A newly leaked image, if genuine, gives us our first good look at the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, and they appear nearly identical to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

The render was originally shared by leaker @evleaks and picked up by 9to5Google, though it has since been removed from X. The image clearly shows a design with a stemmed shape and silicone tips that aligns with Samsung’s higher-end earbuds. In contrast, the base Galaxy Buds 3 use a more open design with no ear tips and strong AirPods vibes.

If the Buds 3 FE are meant to be a cheaper alternative to the Pro model, borrowing the same hardware design makes a lot of sense. It gives the earbuds a premium feel without the premium price. Plus, for users who didn’t love the fit of the Buds 3, the Buds 3 FE could be a better choice.

We spotted evidence of the Buds 3 FE being in the works via code in Samsung’s Wear OS Buds Controller app back in June, where they were listed under model number R420. These buds aren’t the same model as the Galaxy Buds Core, which launched last month in India as the apparent successor to the original Galaxy Buds FE.

While the leaked image shows us the external design, we don’t know whether the Buds 3 FE will keep the Buds 3 Pro’s fancier touches like LED Blade Lights or advanced audio features. Samsung typically strips down features like high-end codecs, multi-driver audio, and smart ANC in its FE products to hit a more accessible price point.

There’s still no official word on pricing or a release date. With images now appearing, the Buds 3 FE might be on track to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, but it’s speculation at this point.

