Samsung launched a pair of cheap earbuds, but you probably won't be able to buy them

TL;DR Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Buds Core earbuds.

These budget-friendly earbuds feature active noise cancelation and Galaxy AI’s Interpreter feature for real-time translation.

Currently, the Galaxy Buds Core are only available in India for Rs. 4,999 (~$59). There’s no word yet on their US release.

Everyone is waiting for Galaxy Unpacked to come around for Samsung to officially launch its new foldables and wearables, but the company has surprisingly launched a new pair of earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Core are now official, targeting the budget TWS segment, but you might not be able to buy them after all.

The Galaxy Buds Core look much like the Galaxy Buds FE and feature wing tips for getting a secure fit. They feature a “new dynamic driver,” although Samsung didn’t share more details beyond just promising rich and deep sound with powerful bass. They also offer Active Noise Cancelation, so you can keep noise out of your music sessions. Each earbud has three microphones, promising “best in segment” call quality.

It’s 2025, so of course, the Galaxy Buds Core comes with AI features. These earbuds integrate Galaxy AI’s Interpreter feature, bringing real-time, two-way face-to-face interpretation directly to your ears.

Since these are Galaxy earbuds, they connect effortlessly to Galaxy devices and can be located through Samsung Find. There are touch controls on board and an auto-switch feature to use the earbuds with multiple devices simultaneously.

Galaxy Buds Core pricing and availability The Galaxy Buds Core comes in two colors: Black and White. Unfortunately, these earbuds seem destined only for the Indian market at the moment, where they cost Rs. 4,999 (~$59). Samsung could always surprise all of us by releasing these at Samsung Unpacked. So if you want these budget earbuds in the US, keep your fingers crossed.

