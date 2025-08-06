Samsung just quietly started selling the Galaxy Buds 3 FE

TL;DR Samsung has started selling the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in Latin America.

The Fan Edition earbuds adopt the design of the Galaxy Buds 3.

The company is selling its new earbuds for $129.

Samsung is expected to launch a Fan Edition version of the Galaxy Buds 3 soon. How soon? Apparently, sooner than anyone had guessed. The tech giant has just quietly launched the earbuds.

Shortly after leaking an image of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, Android Headlines spotted the buds listed on Samsung’s Latin American shop. Samsung tends to release its FE devices around the same time in September or October, so it was expected that the earbuds would appear with the rest of the new FE lineup. But here they are, beating the others to the punch.

As you can see from the images, the Fan Edition earbuds adopt a new look this year. Given the naming convention, Galaxy Buds 3 FE, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the design is similar to the Galaxy Buds 3. With the rubber tips included, they look closer to the Pro model than the vanilla version.

Although the website doesn’t share any of the hardware’s specs, it does reveal that the available colorways are black and gray. Android Headlines claims that the earbuds charge at 1W and the case at 4.5W. The website also confirms that Samsung is selling these earbuds for $129. That means they’re about $30 more expensive than the original Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung is also working on a Galaxy S25 FE. Based on leaks, this phone is said to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,600nits. It may also feature 50MP primary, 8MP 3x telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP front cameras. We also expect 45W wired charging, Qi2 compatibility, 8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, and four color options that include Light Blue, Dark Blue, Black, and White.

