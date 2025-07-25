Galaxy S25 FE leak reveals new colors, bad news for RAM and storage

TL;DR The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could have 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

While these may be sufficient for most people right now, the specs aren’t very future-proof, especially given the pace of development of AI features.

Samsung is expected to charge about $700 for the base variant of the Galaxy S25 FE, which makes these specs difficult to digest.

Samsung is hard at work on its next launch, which is most likely the Galaxy S25 FE. We’ve seen several specs leak for the device, all pointing to a modest upgrade to the Fan Edition flagship. A new leak now sheds light on the colors, RAM, and storage combinations we can expect with the upcoming phone.

According to leaker Arsène Lupin, the Galaxy S25 FE will be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. The phone will likely be available in Navy, Iceblue, Jetblack, and White.

It’s a shame Samsung isn’t considering upgrading the RAM and storage on the Galaxy S25 FE, especially since this isn’t a cheap phone by any means. 8GB of RAM is sufficient for most users right now, but it doesn’t give much room for future-proofing for AI use cases. Even 128GB storage might work for many, but again, for the price Samsung could end up charging, that feels substantially underserved.

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with thinner bezels. The display could offer a peak brightness of 2,600nits.

The front camera is said to be upgraded from 10MP to a 12MP sensor, though don’t expect any major changes to the rear camera setup from the S24 FE’s 50MP primary, 8MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone could also feature an upgrade to 45W wired charging, up from the previous 25W wired charging on the Galaxy S24 FE, which took about 75 minutes for a full charge.

The Galaxy S25 FE could have an Exynos 2400e SoC, though some reports have also suggested the company going with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 as a backup plan. The phone could be priced closer to $700, a $50 increase from the Galaxy S24 FE. It is expected to launch in late Q3 or early Q4 this year.

What do you want most from the Galaxy S25 FE? 75 votes Better performance 33 % Improved durability 3 % More AI features 1 % Better cameras 23 % Longer battery life 31 % Faster charging 4 % A higher quality screen 4 % Other (leave a comment) 1 %