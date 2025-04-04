Galaxy A55 5G just joined the One UI 7 beta party

One UI 7 is the talk of the town for both positive and negative reasons. It’s a great update for Samsung smartphones, but it has been delayed for months now, drawing questions on the efficacy of Samsung’s software update promises . The stable rollout is expected to begin on April 7, and before that, Samsung has now released a One UI 7 beta release for the Galaxy A55 5G.

As spotted in Samsung’s Community forums (via Sammobile ), the One UI 7 beta program is now open for the Galaxy AA55 5G in South Korea. Users in the region will need to install the Samsung Members app, log into the app with their Samsung account, and then click on the One UI 7 beta program banner on the app’s home page. Once enrolled, they can download the update from Settings > Software update > Download and install .

Samsung hasn’t revealed if other regions will be getting this beta, too, but it’s safe to presume that eligible regions will gradually increase to include the US, UK, and India in the coming days. While the One UI 7 stable rollout begins from April 7 onwards, not all regions and phones will immediately receive the update. Samsung’s flagships will be the first in line, so there is still time for Samsung to extensively beta test the update for Galaxy A55 5G users.