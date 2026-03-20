Samsung teases Galaxy A launch as we get our best look yet at Galaxy A57 and A37

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 have leaked again, revealing the phones’ colors and designs in great detail.

The leak also points toward subtle differences between the two A Series phones.

Meanwhile, Samsung has started teasing an A Series launch for next week, without specifying the exact models launching.

Samsung’s next generation of A-series mid-rangers has been on our radar for quite some time. While the Galaxy A17 5G has been out for quite some time, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have also leaked routinely. And they have once more, this time in high-quality renders of the upcoming phones.

The latest in the series of leaks comes courtesy of renowned leaker Evan Blass, who has posted official-looking renders of the different color options for the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. While the colors have already leaked at multiple instances in the past, the latest leak gives us the best look at them so far. Given Blass’ record, we can also trust these images to point to the correct design.

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Starting with the more premium of the two, Blass has shared images of the Galaxy A57’s four color variants. The official names of these colors, as already been revealed in a previous leak, are Awesome Lilac, Awesome IcyBlue, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Navy. While the design doesn’t appear to have changed much, certain colors have a saturated highlight around the rear camera island.

Awesome Lilac Awesome IcyBlue Aweome Charcoal Awesome Navy

Blass doesn’t share any details about the phone, though previous leaks have indicated the phone would come with a metal frame, with colors coordinated with the back of the phone. The Galaxy A57 is also expected to be slimmed down to less than 7mm.

Next, the leaker has also shared images of the various Galaxy A37 colors in a follow-up to the original post. These are called Awesome Greygreen, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome Charcoal. While the older leaks also pointed to a white variant, that is missing from Blass’ leak. We’re unsure if that is being dropped or just not included in the leak.

Awesome Greygreen Awesome Lavender Awesome Charcoal

Based on these leaked images, we also notice that the Galaxy A37 has slightly thicker bezels around the display.

Based on the older information, the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are expected to feature newer Exynos chips, 5000mAh batteries, and 45W charging, thus beating the vanilla Galaxy S26. No changes have been rumored for the camera. Additionally, for the first time, the Galaxy A57 could feature eSIM support, though it could be limited to specific regions.

Samsung chooses next week for a Galaxy A Series launch

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Thankfully, we may not have to wait much longer, as Samsung could launch them very soon. The company has already announced a launch event for next week, i.e., on March 25, at 5:30 PM IST (8:00 AM ET). Even though Samsung hasn’t specified which models will launch at the event or their availability regions, the teaser’s emphasis on a shiny new frame aligns with leaks about the Galaxy A57’s upgrade to metal. We expect to learn more about the availability of the two phones by next week.

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