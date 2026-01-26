Galaxy A57 images reveal a shockingly thin frame and lavender hue

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy A57 has surfaced on China’s TENAA database, giving us an early, official-looking preview of Samsung’s next mid-range phone.

The A57 could be just 6.9mm thick, matching rumored Galaxy S26 dimensions.

TENAA photos show the same vertical camera layout and Key Island buttons, now paired with what appears to be a metal frame.

Samsung’s mid-range phones usually play it safe, but the upcoming Galaxy A57 is looking to stir things up by trimming the fat. As everyone focuses on the Galaxy S26, a recent listing from China’s TENAA certification agency has given us an early look at the upcoming model.

If you’ve held a Galaxy A56, the new model should feel familiar but more premium. The TENAA images show the same vertical camera stack as before. The frame looks like it’s made of metal, which should make it more durable, and it uses the Key Island design, where the power and volume buttons are on a slightly raised part of the frame.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The main point is that Samsung is going for a slimmer look. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Galaxy A57 is expected to be just 6.9mm thick, matching the rumored size of the flagship Galaxy S26. The same thickness also surfaced on TENAA’s website last week, along with a bunch of other specs for the phone.

Samsung also seems to be leaning into personality with its color palette. In addition to the standard-issue black and white, we’ve caught a glimpse of a striking new purple finish.

Don’t expect a completely powerful processor. Samsung is likely using the Exynos 1680 chipset. It’s not the best for gaming, but it comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the display side of things, you could get a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED panel. There’s no news yet about the bezels, but Samsung’s screens are usually impressive. Like last year, the A57 is said to support 45W fast charging for its 5,000mAh battery.

You won’t have to wait long to see how the A57 performs. It’s expected to launch with the Galaxy A37 in early to mid-February, probably just before or during Samsung’s big Galaxy Unpacked event.

Follow