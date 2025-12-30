Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The sequel to one of Samsung's most popular phones is coming next week
41 minutes ago
- The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy Tab A11+ both arrive in early January.
- The previous Galaxy A16 5G was the best-selling Android phone of Q3 2025.
- The A17 5G costs $199.99; the Tab A11+ costs $249.99. Both will be available at major carriers and retailers.
We pay a lot of attention to high-end devices, but many more people use Samsung’s Galaxy A-series phones and tablets than the company’s more premium S and Z lines: the $200 Galaxy A16 5G was the best-selling Android phone last quarter. Today, Samsung announced the successor to that phone in the Galaxy A17 5G, along with a new budget-friendly tablet. Both will be available in January.
The new Galaxy A17 5G looks like a minor refresh of the previous-gen A16 5G, carrying over several key specs: both phones come with Samsung’s Exynos 1330 (in the US); a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support; and a 6.7-inch 90Hz display. The newer model is a fraction of a millimeter thinner, though, and benefits from new optical image stabilization in its 50-megapixel primary camera. It’ll go for the same $199.99 MSRP as the A16 5G.
The latest Galaxy A17 5G will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the same configuration as the base-model A16 5G. The previous model also came in configurations with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, as well as the option to upgrade to 256 gigs of built-in storage. The newer A17 5G won’t offer those options, coming in a single 4GB/128GB configuration.
That difference is likely down to shortages in memory supply driving up the cost of RAM and storage, a trend that’s expected to affect pricing across the smartphone industry in 2026. The A17 5G does support microSD cards up to 2TB, but the lack of any option to up the RAM may be a turn-off — four gigs isn’t much to work with anymore. The phone comes with Android 16 and a promise of six years of OS and security updates.
The Galaxy Tab A11+ seems like it’ll be a perfectly capable casual media machine, sporting an 11-inch, 1200p, 90Hz LCD display and quad speakers. Under the hood, it’s got a MediaTek MT8775 chipset paired with either six or eight gigs of RAM. The Tab A11+ also comes with Android 16 onboard, though Samsung hasn’t shared how long the tablet will receive updates; we’ve asked for more info. The Tab A11+ will start at $249.99.
Both the Galaxy A17 5G and the Galaxy Tab A11+ will be available from major carriers and retailers starting next month. The A17 5G goes up for sale starting on January 7, and the Tab A11+ will be available the following day, January 8.
