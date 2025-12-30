The sequel to one of Samsung's most popular phones is coming next week

We pay a lot of attention to high-end devices, but many more people use Samsung’s Galaxy A-series phones and tablets than the company’s more premium S and Z lines: the $200 Galaxy A16 5G was the best-selling Android phone last quarter. Today, Samsung announced the successor to that phone in the Galaxy A17 5G, along with a new budget-friendly tablet. Both will be available in January.

The new Galaxy A17 5G looks like a minor refresh of the previous-gen A16 5G, carrying over several key specs: both phones come with Samsung’s Exynos 1330 (in the US); a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support; and a 6.7-inch 90Hz display. The newer model is a fraction of a millimeter thinner, though, and benefits from new optical image stabilization in its 50-megapixel primary camera. It’ll go for the same $199.99 MSRP as the A16 5G.