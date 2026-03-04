Multiple leaks hit the Galaxy A37 and A57, revealing almost everything

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy A37 and A57 have leaked, showing off almost all of their color options.

Another leak claims that the A37 will start at €439, while the A57 will start at €539.

A third leak may have spilled the beans on the specifications of both phones.

Now that Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 series, our attention turns to the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. Recently, the energy labels for both of Samsung’s mid-range phones came out, revealing significant boosts in battery life. Some additional details have now leaked, providing almost all the information you need to know.

A series of leaks have come for the Galaxy A37 and A57. These leaks include the color options, renders showing off most of those colorways, specs, and European pricing. We’ll start with the details on the Galaxy A37 and end with the A57.

Galaxy A37 According to Roland Quandt, both phones are expected to get five colors. On the Galaxy A37, those colors are said to be Awesome White, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Greygreen, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome Navy. The folks over at YTECHB managed to scrounge up renders of four out of the five color options, which you can see in the images below.

Galaxy A37 Awesome Lavender Galaxy A57 Awesome Greygreen Galaxy A37 Awesome Charcoal Galaxy A37 Awesome White

Meanwhile, Android Headlines claims that the A37 will have an Exynos 1480 processor, a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, dual SIM support with an eSIM option, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. As for the cameras, we can expect a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro camera, and a 12MP front camera (f/2.2 aperture). You’ll have a choice between 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Tech influencer and reviewer Sudhanshu Ambhore claims that the 6GB+128GB model will be sold at €439 in Europe. As you would expect, the 8GB+256GB variant will be a little more expensive at €539. For comparison, the European launch price of the Galaxy A36 was €379 for the 128GB model and €449 for the 256GB model.

Galaxy A57 Moving on to the Galaxy A57, the colors will allegedly be Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Icyblue, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Grey. Once again, we only get renders of four out of the five named colors. On this handset, there’s only an option of 8GB of RAM, but you’ll have a choice between 128GB and 256GB of storage. The 128GB option is claimed to cost €539, while the 256GB variant could set you back €609.

Galaxy A57 Awesome Navy Galaxy A57 Awesome Lilac Galaxy A57 Awesome Icyblue Galaxy A57 Awesome Charcoal

Similar to the A37, the A57 will reportedly have a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 12MP front camera (f/2.2 aperture), and dual SIM support with an eSIM option. Unlike the A37, the A57 has an Exynos 1680 SoC, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 6.0 support.

It’s still unclear when Samsung plans to launch the latest entries into its A-series. However, the emergence of the energy labels suggests that the launch is likely not far off.

